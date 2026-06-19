Private Aviation Demand Reaches Record Levels in 2026, BlackJet Expands Its Jet Card Program to Serve a Growing Generation of High-Net-Worth Travelers

Private aviation is growing. As per Business Air News, global business jet movements increased 5% in 2025. Executives, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals are choosing private jet travel in increasing numbers. The appeal is consistent because of direct routes, no security lines, controlled departure times, and full privacy in transit. Commercial aviation can’t offer that combination. Airports are crowded, while schedules are rigid, and people have to deal with delays. Private aviation removes all of that.

As global business activity increases and time becomes a more valued asset, private flight has moved from a niche option to a practical planning decision for the travelers who can access it.

The data confirms the momentum. North America leads the growth, with a year-on-year increase in business aviation activity. The trend reflects sustained demand across both corporate and leisure segments, with platforms offering jet card access and on-demand booking seeing particularly strong interest from first-time private flyers.

The market behind that demand is substantial. Reports from Yahoo Finance show that the private jet charter services market is facing a lot of growth, with projections showing a rise from $24.12 billion in 2025. Fractional ownership models and jet card programs are driving much of that growth. Travelers are increasingly looking for the benefits of private flight without the capital commitment or operational complexity of full aircraft ownership. The managed access model is becoming the preferred entry point into private aviation.

Operating at the center of that change is BlackJet. The company has operated its jet card membership program for over 10 years and is recognized as a pioneer of the jet card model. BlackJet provides members with access to Light, Mid, Super-Mid, and Large Cabin aircraft across its certified fleet. Members book on-demand through its mobile app and receive dedicated client management support around the clock.

The program operates on a prepaid hour model. BlackJet offers a 25-Hour Jet Card for travelers seeking flexibility across cabin classes and a 50-Hour Jet Card for members who require consistent, high-volume access. Both cards provide guaranteed aircraft availability, fixed pricing, and access to the full BlackJet fleet. The company handles all logistics so members arrive at the departure with nothing to arrange.

Sustainability is now a standard expectation in private aviation. BlackJet addresses it directly. Since 2021, every flight operated by a BlackJet Jet Card member has been fully offset to be both carbon and emissions-neutral. That offset carries no extra cost to the member.