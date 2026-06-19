Sohail Sajid Marks Milestone with Over 50,000 Customers Through Bootstrapped Innovation

Entrepreneur and innovator Sohail Sajid is marking a momentous milestone after reaching over 50,000 customers in over 150 countries through bootstrapping technology innovations in his startup portfolio. The achievement marks nearly a decade of entrepreneurship that began in 2016 and has grown into a global operation generating millions in platform sales, over 5.3 million platform sessions, and a customer base spanning six continents.

Starting from a small town in Pakistan, Sajid built his professional entrepreneurial career through sheer determination, self-study, and a dedication to innovation. Although Sajid suffered from dyslexia and lacked technical education, he succeeded in establishing and scaling several technological businesses for both commercial and professional organizations around the world.

“I didn’t know how to code. I didn’t know what a Meta pixel was or how a tag manager worked,” said Sohail Sajid. “What I did know was that I wanted to build something. Every challenge became an opportunity to learn. That’s how every venture started.”

Born into a Christian family, Sajid began working at the age of 17, earning enough money for his family’s needs via working hard in tough situations. Among his early entrepreneurial activities was selling goods online, along with educating himself in English and business principles. Having paid for his studies in the Netherlands, Sajid moved to Amsterdam and started forming technology-based businesses aimed at addressing issues.

Among others, one of the most recognized businesses created by Sajid is Imfiy B.V., a platform that provides consultations with advisors, consultants, and coaches worldwide. Imfiy has helped over 50,000 clients in 150+ countries, organized over 1 million sessions, gathered over 157,000 verified user reviews, and employed hundreds of professionals.

Following this achievement, he developed JustPost AI, which is an artificial intelligence social media management tool that allows businesses to produce and manage their social media content easily. This application uses AI technology to help small business owners to create content, develop visuals, and publish them on social media sites.

More recently, Sajid has been involved in AI Ventures Lab, a project aimed at developing new business ventures using AI in order to develop products, manage operations, engage in marketing efforts, and provide customer support.

Artificial intelligence has become a major component of Sajid’s current entrepreneurial strategy, helping accelerate growth and innovation across multiple ventures.

“Artificial intelligence has fundamentally changed how companies can be built,” said Sajid. “The vision and decisions remain human, but AI allows execution at a scale that simply wasn’t possible before. For entrepreneurs who learn differently or face obstacles, that’s incredibly powerful.”

The milestone of serving more than 50,000 customers reflects not only business growth but also increasing demand for digital platforms and AI-powered solutions that help individuals and organizations operate more effectively.

Beyond business growth, Sajid remains committed to supporting aspiring founders, students, and entrepreneurs through mentorship and community engagement.

“Everything achieved over the past decade came from learning, adapting, and receiving guidance from people willing to share knowledge,” said Sajid. “Giving back to future entrepreneurs and helping others build is an important part of the journey.”

With multiple ventures operating globally and new AI-focused initiatives underway, Sajid continues pursuing opportunities to develop practical technologies that create value while expanding access to entrepreneurship and innovation.

For more information, please visit https://sohailsajid.com .

About Sohail Sajid

Sohail Sajid is an entrepreneur based in Amsterdam who has been building technology companies since 2016. Through various ventures like Imfiy B.V., JustPost AI, and AI Ventures Lab, Sohail has made over €29 million worth of platform sales, catering to more than 50,000 clients from over 150 countries and has developed businesses revolving around innovation, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation.