Country Artist CJ Garton to Headline La Zebra Tulum’s Beachfront Music Weekend

La Zebra Hotel, a vibrant beachfront hotel where Mexican warmth meets the Caribbean Sea, today announced CJ Garton x La Zebra, a four-night guest-only music weekend taking place Aug. 20-24, 2026, on the sands of Tulum. The event brings country artist, songwriter, rancher and military veteran CJ Garton to La Zebra for an intimate beachfront takeover featuring live performances, rooftop gatherings, Mexican coastal dining, mezcal moments and curated guest experiences.

Designed as more than a concert, CJ Garton x La Zebra pairs Nashville storytelling with Tulum’s relaxed Caribbean energy. Guests will spend the weekend between beachfront dinners, rooftop parties, personal moments with Garton, live music under the stars, dedicated beach beds, cocktails, games and La Zebra’s signature hospitality.

“CJ Garton x La Zebra was created for travelers who want a true story-driven music weekend rather than a standard show,” said Paul Cohen – CEO at Colibri Boutique Hotels parent company of La Zebra. “It brings together the soulful storytelling of country music with the warmth, food, sea and culture that make La Zebra such a memorable Tulum setting.”

Garton, a sixth-generation rancher raised on a cattle farm established during the Oklahoma Land Run of the 1800s, is known for his commanding baritone voice and the authenticity that shaped Red Dirt and country music.

The Weekend Experience Package is $300 USD per person, plus room, and includes access to scheduled experiences from Aug. 20-24, 2026. Highlights include a specialty welcome drink, meet-and-greet rooftop party, welcome beachfront BBQ dinner, daily breakfast, dedicated beach bed, beach horseshoe tournament, taco fiesta lunch, exclusive CJ concert, line dancing under the stars, daily beach activities, access to La Zebra amenities and farewell dinner.

A Limited VIP Experience is available for $500 USD per person, plus room, and includes everything in the Weekend Experience Package plus private mezcal tasting, VIP sunset concert, Private Western Meets Mexico Dinner, front row concert seating and 15% off spa services.

Full details and schedule can be found at: https://www.lazebratulum.com/cj-garton .

About La Zebra Tulum

La Zebra Tulum is one of the premier luxury hotels on the Mexican Caribbean coast, offering an unforgettable beachfront experience that seamlessly blends laid-back sophistication with vibrant local culture. Recognized as a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), La Zebra provides guests with beautifully appointed accommodations, stunning ocean views, and exceptional service.

Our on-site restaurant features a menu infused with locally sourced ingredients, creating an authentic taste of the region that delights the senses. Guests can unwind at our beach clubs or enjoy a casual atmosphere at our lively sports bar, perfect for socializing while watching your favorite games. La Zebra Tulum is a haven for relaxation and enjoyment.

As part of the esteemed La Zebra Hotels collection, which includes the exquisite Mi Amor by La Zebra, Mezzanine by La Zebra and Nevana by La Zebra, we are committed to delivering extraordinary experiences that embody the essence of Tulum. Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway, an adventure-filled retreat, or a serene escape, La Zebra Tulum stands out as the best choice for luxury in this stunning destination.

About CJ Garton

CJ Garton is a country music artist and songwriter known for Nashville-rooted storytelling, a commanding baritone voice and a genuine connection with audiences. A sixth-generation rancher, military veteran and artist with Cherokee heritage, Garton brings a deeply authentic perspective to country and Red Dirt music. Follow him on Instagram at @cjgartonofficial.