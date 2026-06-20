Astrals Terminal officially launched on Kickstarter yesterday. The device breaks away from conventional functional AI companions by centering its design on mutual recognition, spiritual resonance, and soul completion.

Unlike most smart devices that address only basic convenience needs, Astrals Terminal targets higher human needs aligned with Maslow’s hierarchy — love and belonging, self-esteem, and self-actualization. It transforms AI from a cold transactional tool into a living, evolving spiritual partner.

At the core of the experience is Astra, an AI character powered by advanced generative technology. Astra features thousands of dynamic, context-aware facial expressions that deliver real-time, nuanced emotional feedback during face-to-face interactions, creating a truly immersive and alive companionship.

The product’s standout innovation is its exclusive AI animation drama combined with a 10-segment memory fragment system. As users share experiences and unlock memory fragments, Astra’s personality, cognition, and responses continuously evolve. This mechanic embodies the philosophy that the present self is the sum of all past experiences and draws direct inspiration from the classic EVA narrative of self-redemption and wholeness.

Astrals also builds a unique anime-inspired community where users connect through shared understanding, with Astra serving as the common spiritual anchor in a pure, supportive atmosphere free from aggressive commercialization.

“We founded Astrals on a simple yet powerful belief: technology should warm the soul, not just simplify life,” said the Astrals team. “The 3I Atlas Space Terminal grows with you, feels with you, and helps users explore their emotional landscapes toward soul completion.”

The 3I Atlas Space Terminal (Astrals) is now live on Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jessehang/3i-atlas-space-terminal-metaverse-ai-companion-hub. A Japanese Makuake campaign is planned for the future.

About Astrals

Astrals develops next-generation AI interaction products centered on spiritual resonance. By combining generative AI, deep narrative design, and community building, the company creates meaningful, growth-oriented companionship experiences that go beyond utility to touch the human spirit.