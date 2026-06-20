Hotdesk Announces Expansion to More Than 2,500 Workspaces Worldwide

Expanding a Global Workspace Network

Hotdesk , a United Arab Emirates founded workspace booking platform, has announced the expansion of its global network to more than 2,500 workspaces across multiple international markets. The announcement marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to support the growing demand for flexible work environments as remote and hybrid work models continue to evolve worldwide.

The expanded network includes locations across major cities and business hubs throughout the United Arab Emirates, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Additional locations are currently being added as the company continues its international growth strategy.

The expansion provides professionals and organizations with broader access to coworking spaces, meeting rooms, and private offices through a centralized booking platform designed to simplify workspace access across different regions.

Supporting Location Independent Work

As work patterns continue to shift beyond traditional office environments, many organizations are seeking solutions that allow employees and teams to operate effectively from multiple locations. Hotdesk was developed to address this changing landscape by providing a unified platform where users can locate and reserve professional workspaces as needed.

Through the platform, users can search, book, and pay for workspace facilities in real time. Booking options range from hourly and daily reservations to monthly and longer term arrangements, depending on operational requirements.

This structure enables professionals to access workspace resources without requiring separate memberships, lengthy onboarding processes, or long term contractual commitments in every city where they operate.

The platform serves a broad range of users, including freelancers, entrepreneurs, startups, remote employees, consultants, and enterprise teams working across multiple locations.

Meeting the Needs of Hybrid Organizations

The continued adoption of hybrid work arrangements has increased the need for workspace flexibility. Organizations frequently require professional environments for meetings, collaboration sessions, project work, and temporary team gatherings while maintaining the ability to operate remotely.

Hotdesk’s growing network supports these requirements by providing access to workspaces on demand. This allows businesses to scale workspace usage according to changing operational needs while maintaining access to professional facilities.

The company currently serves users and workspace providers across the United Arab Emirates, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, supporting businesses and professionals seeking greater flexibility in how and where work is performed.

As organizations continue evaluating workplace strategies, access to reliable workspace infrastructure remains an important component of distributed workforce management.

Expanding Opportunities for Workspace Operators

In addition to serving workspace users, Hotdesk provides solutions for coworking operators and workspace providers through its Host platform .

The software as a service platform enables operators to manage listings, automate bookings, monitor performance, and optimize revenue generation through a centralized management system.

By participating in the Hotdesk marketplace, workspace operators gain exposure to a global audience while utilizing operational tools designed to improve efficiency and occupancy levels.

Available features include automated booking management, pricing controls, reporting tools, and demand analysis capabilities that support informed business decisions.

This approach creates value for both workspace providers and users while helping improve marketplace efficiency.

A Marketplace Model Designed for Growth

Hotdesk’s expansion strategy is supported by a dual sided marketplace model that connects workspace providers with individuals and organizations seeking flexible workspace solutions.

As additional operators join the platform, available inventory increases across regions. Simultaneously, growing user activity creates increased demand for workspace bookings, supporting utilization across participating locations.

The company states that balancing both sides of the marketplace remains an important element of its growth strategy. By integrating booking functionality with operational management tools, the platform aims to streamline interactions between providers and workspace users.

This model supports scalable expansion while helping maintain a consistent user experience across multiple markets.

Building on International Expansion Efforts

Founded in 2019 by Mohamed Khaled, Hotdesk was established to address challenges associated with accessing professional workspaces across different cities and regions.

Khaled’s background in finance and operations contributed to the development of a platform focused on workspace accessibility, operational simplicity, and flexibility.

As the platform expanded internationally, Hotdesk focused on building partnerships with workspace operators and business centers across multiple regions. This strategy has contributed to the growth of its global inventory while supporting a consistent booking experience for users.

Responding to Evolving Workplace Trends

The expansion to more than 2,500 locations reflects broader changes in workplace behavior and organizational planning. Remote work, hybrid teams, and location independent operations continue to influence how businesses allocate resources and support employees.

Flexible workspace access has become increasingly important for organizations seeking adaptable solutions that align with changing workforce expectations.

By expanding its network and platform capabilities, Hotdesk aims to support these evolving requirements while providing users and operators with access to workspace infrastructure designed for modern work patterns.

The company states that continued geographic expansion and marketplace development remain priorities as demand for flexible workspace solutions continues to grow across global markets.

About Hotdesk

Hotdesk is a flexible workspace technology company providing solutions for workspace users, operators, and distributed teams. Its core products include Hotdesk, a marketplace platform available through its website and mobile application that enables users to discover and book coworking spaces, meeting rooms, and private offices on demand across a global network.

The company also operates Hotdesk OS , a workspace management platform designed for coworking operators and workspace providers. The system helps hosts manage bookings, automate operational processes, monitor performance, and optimize workspace utilization.

Hotdesk offers Hotdesk ONE , is a subscription-based solution designed for remote and hybrid organizations seeking flexible workspace access for employees across multiple locations.

Founded in 2019 in the United Arab Emirates, Hotdesk continues to develop technology and infrastructure that supports modern work patterns through flexible workspace access and management solutions. The company is headquartered at Office 01.14, Level 1, The Offices 4, One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Additional information is available at Hotdesk . Company updates and industry insights can be found on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook . Media inquiries may be directed to hello@hotdesk.com .