Comportance: Framework for Behaviourally Intelligent Product Design Announced Now Publicly Available

Tetiana Kobzar, a behavioural design strategist and founder of Diversido, has released the Comportance Framework, a seven-step method that helps product teams define what they’re building, why it matters, and how they’ll measure success before development starts.

The framework is now available at tetiana-kobzar.com/comportance .

The Problem It Solves

Product teams already use many frameworks. Jobs-to-be-Done explains user needs. OKRs structure goals. Lean Startup guides validation. Scrum organises delivery. But each focuses on just one part of product work.

Real product decisions require all of these perspectives at once, and most teams jump between them without a clear connecting logic.

Comportance provides that missing thread. It links strategy, behavioural design, goal-setting, baseline measurement, hypothesis testing, and evaluation cadence into one repeatable flow, whether you’re building a full product or updating a single feature.

“Most parts of the product development process are disconnected, Tetiana says. “Teams lack clarity on key questions at each stage. Comportance closes those gaps.”

The Seven Steps of the Comportance Framework

The framework moves teams through seven sequential questions:

Intent. Why are we doing this, and what problem are we solving for the organisation and for users? Emotion. What emotional states and motivational drives should users experience? Outcomes. What specific, measurable results define success? Baseline. What are we measuring today, before we change anything? Hypothesis. What is one clear, testable bet: if we do X for Y, we expect Z because…? Validation. What is the simplest meaningful test of that hypothesis? Cadence. When do we evaluate, what defines success or failure, and what do we do next?

The steps must be followed in order. If teams skip Baseline, they can’t track progress. If they skip Emotion, they build technically sound products that users don’t feel motivated to return to. And if they test five hypotheses at once, they don’t learn anything useful from any of them.

“Comportance doesn’t care which tools you use, Tetiana says. “It just makes sure you don’t skip the essential questions at each stage.”

What Makes It Different

Existing frameworks each solve only part of the problem. Behavioural design models like Hooked or BJ Fogg’s Behaviour Model focus on motivation, but skip clear goals and success metrics. OKRs define measurable outcomes, but don’t link them to user emotions or a specific hypothesis. Lean Startup and Design Sprints help teams validate ideas, but don’t start from an emotional baseline that they are trying to change.

Comportance is built to connect all of these pieces. It doesn’t replace the tools teams already use. It provides the logic that ties them together.

Applied in High-Stakes Settings

The framework has been used in early-stage startups, consumer apps, and regulated clinical settings. Kobzar is now working with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, one of the UK’s leading paediatric centres, on a digital tool for A&E, where clear product intent and measurable behaviour change affect patient care.

Why Now

As AI makes software faster and cheaper to build, the real bottleneck in product success has moved. Shipping is no longer the problem. The challenge is knowing what to build, who it’s for, and whether it worked before you invest in development.

“As AI makes building faster and cheaper, the gap between shipping a product and earning genuine human engagement is getting wider,” Tetiana says. “That is the problem. Comportance was built too close.”

ABOUT TETIANA KOBZAR

Tetiana Kobzar is a behavioural design and gamification expert with 20 years of experience in software product development. She founded Diversido, a digital health software company acquired by TechMagic, and co-founded Curange. She has supported more than 60 startups across health tech, edtech, and consumer technology. Tetiana regularly writes and speaks on behavioural design, including the #BehavioralDesignThursday series on LinkedIn and keynotes at Appsforum London, UA Outsourcing Forum, and the GIANT Health Event.

More information about her work and insights can be found on her official website , with full details of the Comportance Framework available via The Comportance Framework website. Her professional background and updates are also accessible at LinkedIn .