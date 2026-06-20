Divine Earth Theory Announces Launch of Science Informed Hemp Wellness Products Developed by Founder Jenna Zwagil

Divine Earth Theory has announced its upcoming launch, introducing a new hemp wellness company founded by entrepreneur Jenna Zwagil. Expected to launch within the coming weeks, the company will initially offer direct-to-consumer products designed around what Zwagil explains as a comprehensive approach to hemp wellness that combines cultivation innovation, advanced extraction methods, and full-spectrum hemp formulations.

The launch marks Zwagil’s return to the hemp industry after helping build HempWorx, a company that became one of the most widely recognized names during the early growth of the hemp and CBD market. According to Zwagil, Divine Earth Theory represents the next stage of a journey that began with her personal story. “I was diagnosed with Celiac Disease. I cut things out of my diet, but I wasn’t feeling any better. As I was waiting for an appointment at the doctor’s office, I began reading an article on ‘the power of cannabis’. Hemp didn’t just change my business, it changed my life,” she says.

She explains that the new venture reflects both lessons learned from the first generation of hemp products and emerging opportunities created by advances in cultivation and extraction technology.

“Divine Earth Theory is a continuation of the mission that first brought me into the hemp space,” Zwagil says. “The goal is to combine what nature provides with innovative research and production methods that support a more complete hemp experience.”

Divine Earth Theory operates within the hemp wellness sector, which develops products derived from industrial hemp for consumers seeking plant-based wellness options. The company’s initial product lineup includes two tinctures. One is formulated as a daily wellness product called Regenerate, while the second, Restore, is designed for evening routines and sleep-focused use. According to Zwagil, both products have been developed with evolving regulatory considerations in mind as the company prepares for future international expansion opportunities.

A central part of the company’s launch strategy involves technologies that Zwagil believes may shape the next phase of hemp product development. Among them is aeroponic cultivation, a growing method that allows plants to develop in a controlled environment without soil. Zwagil explains that hemp is known for absorbing elements from its growing environment, making cultivation practices an important consideration for product consistency and quality.

According to Zwagil, the company also incorporates micelle technology, a delivery approach that has been studied across multiple scientific and pharmaceutical applications. She explains that development efforts have expanded interest in how similar technologies may be applied within hemp-based formulations.

Another distinguishing feature of Divine Earth Theory is its use of Full Cryosonic Extract, or FCE. Zwagil frames the process as an extraction method that uses cold temperatures and sound-wave-based techniques designed to preserve a broader range of naturally occurring compounds found within the hemp plant. From her perspective, preserving a more complete cannabinoid profile represents an important step in the evolution of hemp products beyond a sole focus on CBD.

“The conversation around hemp is evolving,” Zwagil says. “Consumers have become much more informed, and there is growing interest in understanding the plant as a whole rather than focusing on a single compound.”

The launch comes as the hemp industry continues to mature following years of increased consumer awareness and product adoption. Zwagil believes that future growth will increasingly be shaped by cultivation standards, transparency, production methods, and scientific development. She notes that advances occurring behind the scenes may ultimately influence how hemp products are produced and evaluated in the years ahead.

Initially, Divine Earth Theory products will be available online through the company’s direct-to-consumer platform, with future retail opportunities under consideration as the business expands. The company has already begun building interest through a waitlist program ahead of its official launch.

Looking ahead, Zwagil says her broader goal is to contribute to the continued development of hemp as an evolving wellness category. “The first wave of hemp introduced many people to what the plant could offer,” she says. “The next chapter is about continuing that progress through innovation, education, and a deeper understanding of hemp’s full potential.”