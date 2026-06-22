CoinQuant Surpasses 15,000 Users as Its No-Code AI Trading Platform Opens Quant Investing Across 16,000+ Assets

CoinQuant, an AI trading platform , is helping democratize quantitative investing by enabling anyone to build, test, and automate trading strategies using plain English or voice commands – without requiring coding skills or a background in finance.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the financial landscape, access to sophisticated trading tools remains limited for many retail investors. Traditional quantitative trading platforms often require extensive programming knowledge, technical expertise, and complex workflows that can discourage newcomers. CoinQuant aims to eliminate these barriers by transforming strategy development into a simple conversational experience.

The platform allows users to describe trading ideas in natural language, whether based on price action, technical indicators, market conditions, or risk management rules. CoinQuant’s AI then generates structured, executable trading systems from those ideas, scores their quality, and synthesizes full backtests with risk evaluation – handling the technical implementation end to end. Rather than learning programming languages or building algorithms from scratch, users focus on their investment ideas while the AI does the engineering.

CoinQuant’s proprietary Strategy Quality Score (SQS) evaluates every strategy on a scale from 0 to 100 before deployment. The score gives traders an objective benchmark for strategy robustness, consistency, and risk-adjusted reliability across market regimes. By providing a standardized confidence framework, CoinQuant gives users insight into the strengths and weaknesses of a strategy before they commit capital.

The platform delivers backtesting powered by institutional-grade, tick-level historical market data. Within seconds, users receive detailed performance reports that include fee-adjusted analytics, drawdown evaluations, risk assessments, and other key metrics. The high-resolution data underpinning these tests allows investors to validate ideas with a level of precision typically reserved for professional trading desks – without spending hours configuring complex testing environments.

CoinQuant supports more than 16,000 assets across multiple asset classes, giving users a single environment to research and automate strategies far beyond a single market.

Beyond strategy development and testing, CoinQuant is building a collaborative ecosystem for traders. Its community marketplace enables users to discover, clone, customize, and share automated trading strategies . This social approach helps traders learn from one another, accelerate research, and explore new methodologies without starting from scratch.

CoinQuant is also built to serve the emerging wave of autonomous AI agents. Through its Model Context Protocol (MCP) interface, agents such as OpenClaw and Hermes can connect directly to the platform to research, build, and run trading strategies programmatically.

The platform’s early growth reflects increasing demand for accessible AI-powered investment tools. According to the company, more than 15,000 users joined CoinQuant within the first 90 days following its launch in January 2026, reflecting strong market interest in a more intuitive approach to trading strategy creation and validation.

“Many investors have strong market insights but lack the technical skills needed to turn those ideas into executable systems,” said Maan Ftouni, Founder and CEO of CoinQuant. “Our goal is to remove the complexity traditionally associated with algorithmic trading and give every investor access to professional-grade tools through a simple, conversational interface.”

Looking ahead, CoinQuant is extending its automation infrastructure so users can move seamlessly from research and testing to live execution. The company believes automation represents the final step in making advanced investing tools truly accessible, allowing users to deploy strategies with greater efficiency and confidence.

As the adoption of AI accelerates across financial services, investors are increasingly seeking platforms that combine intelligence, automation, and usability. By integrating strategy creation, backtesting, risk evaluation, community collaboration, and execution into a single environment, CoinQuant is positioning itself as a next-generation solution for modern traders.

About CoinQuant

CoinQuant is an AI trading platform that enables traders and AI agents to create, test, and automate trading strategies using natural language and voice commands. The platform combines conversational AI, tick-level backtesting technology, proprietary strategy scoring, and collaborative strategy sharing to make professional-grade trading tools accessible to investors of all experience levels.