Teslong Returns to the Track at Pocono Raceway for the June 13 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Teslong, a leading innovator in professional inspection and diagnostic tools for the automotive and industrial sectors, today announced that it will be back trackside this weekend as an official sponsor of NASCAR driver Patrick Emerling at Pocono Raceway on June 13 for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS). Known to fans as “The Tricky Triangle,” Pocono’s unique three-turn layout demands precision, durability, and flawless preparation—the very qualities that define every Teslong tool.

The Pocono appearance continues the multi-race partnership that puts the Teslong brand front and center across the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, connecting the company with millions of motorsports fans and automotive professionals throughout the season.

Coming Off a Strong Run at Talladega

Teslong heads into the June 13 weekend with momentum. In April, the team enjoyed a strong showing at Talladega Superspeedway, where Emerling brought the RSS Racing entry home in one piece and in contention—a result the whole program was proud to be part of.

“It was a solid run for us at Talladega—we made it to the end in one piece and in contention,” said Patrick Emerling. “Thanks to everyone who keeps the train rolling for us. My team has been running Teslong’s borescopes and thermal cameras all season, and we’ve been really impressed. We’re excited to keep that going at Pocono and to keep showing fans what these tools can do.”

That confidence is no accident. Throughout the campaign, Teslong’s gear has played a behind-the-scenes role in keeping Emerling’s car race-ready—proof that the same precision Teslong brings to professional shops translates directly to the demands of the racetrack.

The Tools Powering Performance—Now NASCAR-Backed

Two Teslong products have been central to the team’s preparation and stability on track, and both are now backed by their performance in one of the toughest proving grounds in motorsports:

TD-500 Automotive Inspection Endoscope (Borescope): A high-resolution diagnostic camera that lets technicians see inside engines, cylinders, and hard-to-reach components without disassembly—catching issues early and keeping the car dependable lap after lap.

A high-resolution diagnostic camera that lets technicians see inside engines, cylinders, and hard-to-reach components without disassembly—catching issues early and keeping the car dependable lap after lap. 22mm Dual-Cylinder Automotive Tire Inflator: A flagship power tool delivering true dual-cylinder airflow for fast, accurate inflation, with a removable 20V battery system and Type-C fast charging—built for quick, reliable service whether in the garage or on the road.

Both tools earned their stripes supporting Emerling’s consistent on-track performance this season, and both are engineered to the same exacting standards trusted by HVAC specialists, construction crews, automotive technicians, gunsmiths, and law enforcement professionals worldwide.

35% Off the NASCAR-Proven Lineup

To celebrate the Pocono weekend, fans and professionals can bring the same NASCAR-backed performance into their own garage. The TD-500 inspection endoscope, the 22mm Dual-Cylinder Tire Inflator, and other featured products are available now at 35% OFF on the Teslong official website and on Amazon. These are the very products that have helped power stable, dependable performance throughout Emerling’s season—now within reach for everyone from working technicians to weekend DIYers.

A Legacy of Innovation Meets Motorsports Excellence

For over 15 years, Teslong has been trusted by professionals worldwide to solve complex problems with innovative, high-quality tools—from industrial endoscopes and otoscopes to advanced thermal imaging cameras and rifle borescopes. Backed by a global R&D team of more than 40 engineers, designers, and developers and state-of-the-art assembly lines, every Teslong product is built to deliver accuracy, durability, and performance in the most demanding environments.

“NASCAR is more than a race—it’s a community of automotive enthusiasts who value quality, innovation, and hard work,” said James Sun, CEO of Teslong. “Pocono is another great stage to show what our tools can do. Whether it’s keeping a race car dependable or helping a technician get the job done right, Teslong is built to perform when it matters most.”

About Teslong

Teslong is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of high-precision inspection and diagnostic tools. Since 2010, the company’s portfolio has included industrial endoscopes, otoscopes, thermal imaging cameras, borescopes, and innovative power tools such as the 22mm Dual-Cylinder Tire Inflator. With a global R&D team and state-of-the-art production facilities, Teslong serves professionals across the automotive, HVAC, construction, law enforcement, and outdoor recreation industries—delivering reliable, innovative solutions trusted by experts worldwide.

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