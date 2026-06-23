Kemimoto.com 2026 Anniversary Sale Concludes with 93% YoY GMV Growth, Highlighting Strong User Demand for Powersports Accessories

Kemimoto.com, a direct-to-consumer destination for UTV, ATV, motorcycle, and outdoor accessories, announced the successful conclusion of its 2026 Anniversary Sale, held from May 29 to June 22, 2026. The annual campaign delivered strong performance across key business metrics, with gross merchandise value (GMV) increasing 93% year over year and website traffic growing 39% compared with the same period in 2025.

As one of Kemimoto.com’s most important annual shopping events, the 2026 Anniversary Sale was designed to thank customers for their continued support while making high-value powersports accessories more accessible to riders and outdoor enthusiasts. During the campaign, customers were able to purchase a $1 discount voucher in advance and redeem it for 25% off sitewide once the anniversary sale officially began.

“The 2026 Anniversary Sale was not just a promotional campaign for Kemimoto.com. It was a reflection of how strongly our customers trust the brand and how deeply they value practical, reliable, and affordable accessories for their everyday riding needs,” said Norias, brand lead at Kemimoto. “Over the next five years, our goal is to help UTV, ATV, and motorcycle users solve every challenge they may encounter in daily driving and become the brand that understands users best in the industry.”

Best-Selling Products Reflect Demand for Comfort, Entertainment, and Visibility

During the 2026 Anniversary Sale, three products stood out as the best-selling items on Kemimoto.com: the UTV Roof Fan, the Midnight 80 Gen2 Soundbar, and the UTV/ATV Universal 2-in-1 RGB Whipless LED Whip Lights.

The UTV Roof Fan reflects growing customer demand for comfort-focused upgrades, particularly for riders who spend long hours driving in hot weather, working outdoors, or using their vehicles in farm, ranch, trail, and recreational environments. By improving airflow inside the vehicle cabin, the product helps enhance the overall riding experience in practical daily-use scenarios.

The Midnight 80 Gen2 Soundbar highlights another important customer need: entertainment and lifestyle enhancement. As UTVs and ATVs continue to play a larger role in outdoor recreation, camping, trail riding, and group activities, sound systems have become a popular upgrade for customers looking to create a more immersive and enjoyable driving experience.

The UTV/ATV Universal 2-in-1 RGB Whipless LED Whip Lights also performed strongly during the anniversary campaign. Designed for visibility, personalization, and outdoor riding scenarios, lighting accessories continue to appeal to users who want to improve their vehicle’s nighttime presence while adding a customized look to their ride.

Together, the three best-selling products show that Kemimoto customers are looking for accessories that solve real-world problems while also improving comfort, safety, entertainment, and personalization.

Customer Feedback Reinforces Kemimoto’s Product Philosophy

Beyond sales growth, customer feedback during and around the campaign continued to reflect Kemimoto’s focus on usability, fitment, durability, and ease of installation.

One customer, reviewing the Removable Storage Box Fit Defender, wrote: “Very well built molded plastic toolbox. Everything I imagined and built quite well. I’m sure it will stand up to the normal wear and tear of a toolbox quite well. Easy installation and I’m looking forward to filling it with a lot of my yard and gardening tools, as well as some masonry tools and chisels.”

Another customer, reviewing the 30 Inch UTV Chase Light Bar, shared: “Absolutely love it, thank you easy installation, everything fit exactly the way it was supposed to.”

These reviews reflect what many powersports users value most when choosing accessories: durable construction, accurate fitment, easy installation, and dependable performance in real riding and working environments. Kemimoto continues to use customer feedback as an important reference point for product development, category expansion, and website experience improvements.

Independent Website Growth Strengthens Direct Customer Connection

The success of the 2026 Anniversary Sale also underscores the growing importance of Kemimoto.com as a direct connection point between the brand and its global customer base. Through its independent website, Kemimoto is able to provide detailed product information, vehicle-specific recommendations, campaign benefits, and a more complete brand experience for UTV, ATV, motorcycle, and outdoor users.

The 93% year-over-year GMV increase and 39% year-over-year traffic growth demonstrate the continued momentum of Kemimoto.com as both a sales channel and a brand-building platform. As more customers discover, evaluate, and purchase products directly through the site, Kemimoto is better positioned to understand user needs and deliver accessories that are aligned with real-world riding scenarios.

Looking ahead, Kemimoto will continue investing in product innovation, customer experience, and direct-to-consumer growth. Guided by its long-term vision of becoming the brand that best understands UTV, ATV, and motorcycle users, Kemimoto remains committed to developing practical, durable, easy-to-install, and cost-effective accessories for riders around the world.

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About Kemimoto

Kemimoto is a powersports and outdoor accessories brand focused on providing practical, reliable, and affordable products for UTV, ATV, motorcycle, and outdoor users. With a strong focus on real-world riding needs, vehicle fitment, ease of installation, and user experience, Kemimoto offers a wide range of accessories designed to improve comfort, storage, protection, visibility, entertainment, and overall riding performance.

Through Kemimoto.com, the brand continues to strengthen its direct relationship with customers and provide a convenient online destination for riders seeking high-value accessories for work, recreation, and everyday driving.