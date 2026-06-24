According to the CDC, 8.6% of Americans over the age of 18 have asthma, and 6.5% of those younger than 18 have this condition. In addition, there are 4.9 million physician visits for asthma, and 1.4 million emergency department visits, too (excluding chronic obstructive asthma).

Asthma may be seen as an inconvenience in many people’s lives, but the reality is that without proper treatment, it can be a serious or even fatal disease. Patients must have a quick and fast-acting way of keeping their airways open, or else they’ll face dangerous situations where they can’t breathe.

While these medications are necessary for asthma patients’ health and safety, the BMJ Group reports that 1 in 6 can’t afford them. As a result, there’s a near doubling in the risk of an asthma attack and a more than 60% heightened risk of an emergency department visit.

Skipping or taking fewer doses isn’t a feasible long-term solution, which means that fewer barriers to accessing healthcare and medications are a must. Being proactive rather than reactive is key to good health, and to do this with asthma, medications have to be affordable.

American pharmacy prices are out of reach for a good proportion of the population, which is why PricePro Pharmacy has stepped in. This is an online Canadian pharmacy where users can fill prescriptions for medications such as Advair Diskus.

This company offers prices that are up to 84% lower than in-store prices, especially in American pharmacies. Users can also take advantage of additional discounts, such as the Advair coupon code that instantly takes $20 off orders.

While these prices are significantly lower than those found in the US, they can still be out of reach for some people. Fortunately, PricePro Pharmacy also carries generic medications, including Advair generic Diskus, which is often 40-60% less than the brand inhaler cost.

Clients can expect fast shipping from this online pharmacy. It takes 7-10 business days for products from Canada or the UK, or it can take 10-18 business days for products from India or Turkey. They’ll benefit from an affordable standard shipping charge of $9.95 for each order, and shipping is available all across the US.

They also won’t have to worry about refilling their prescriptions. PricePro Pharmacy offers a refill reminder service by email or phone, which ensures that asthma patients will always have their needed meds. They can log in and reorder directly if they have an active prescription on file.

There may be concerns about cheap and affordable drugs, especially at such discounted prices. But users can rest easy knowing that PricePro Pharmacy is a licensed and certified company with trained pharmacy staff, and it’s one of the few legitimate online pharmacies in Canada accredited by PharmacyChecker. The business has its licensed pharmacists carefully review all prescriptions, and it supplies the highest-quality brand and generic medications possible.