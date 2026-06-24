David Carroll Orr Announces New Historical Research Project Exploring Forensic Persistence Through America’s Borderland Past

David Carroll Orr , artist, writer, publisher, and designer, is announcing the development of a new body of research centered on ‘Forensic Persistence,’ a theory that draws lessons from nineteenth-century frontier court records to help contemporary audiences navigate increasingly complex bureaucratic systems. The initiative represents the latest chapter in Orr’s multidisciplinary career and will serve as the foundation for forthcoming publications exploring history, resilience, and public engagement.

Based in Galena, Illinois, and Hot Springs, Arkansas, Orr has built a multidisciplinary career that spans architecture, visual art, publishing, literary experimentation, and creative research. His work combines text, imagery, history, and personal narrative to explore themes of identity, fear, social justice, and the systems that shape human experience. Recent recognition includes a $10,000 unrestricted Creative Accelerator Grant supporting his 2026 initiatives.

The announcement follows a productive period for Orr, whose recent projects include the experimental novel A Tornado, a Turnip, and a Minotaur Walk into a Bar, multiple art book publications, and exhibitions in Arkansas, California, and New York. His creative practice draws on decades of experience in architectural design and corporate creative direction, combined with graduate studies in architecture, media and popular culture, and a Master of Fine Arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

At the center of Orr’s newest work is a concept he calls ‘Forensic Persistence.’ Drawing on the classical Roman meaning of the word forensic as something related to the public forum, the theory offers an alternative way of understanding how individuals interact with institutions and bureaucratic systems.

“My goal is to help people recognize that they are not powerless in the face of increasingly complex systems,” Orr says. “Forensic Persistence is about learning how to navigate those systems strategically and persistently rather than viewing them as impossible obstacles. History shows us that people have always faced structures larger than themselves, yet they continually found ways to act with purpose, resilience, and ingenuity.”

The project emerged from years of archival research focused on court records from the Arkansas Territory during the 1830s. Orr describes the work as a form of ‘archival excavation,’ an investigative process that reconstructs overlooked stories from fragmented historical records.

While researching his own family history, Orr uncovered new details surrounding the death of his third-great-grandfather’s uncle, Moses P. Shannon, who was murdered in 1834 while being held in a frontier jail. According to Orr’s research, the killing was connected to testimony Shannon was expected to provide in an ongoing legal matter. The case became a catalyst for a broader investigation into the legal, social, and economic forces shaping the volatile borderlands of the era.

Rather than approaching historical records as static documents, Orr’s research examines how those records function as active participants in larger narratives. His work combines legal history, philosophy, genealogy, and creative storytelling to reveal how individual lives intersect with institutional structures.

“History is often presented as something finished and settled,” Orr says. “What I found in these records was something much more dynamic. The documents reveal conflicts, motivations, and human choices that still feel remarkably relevant. They offer a blueprint for understanding how people navigate uncertainty and complexity.”

The initiative reflects a broader pattern within Orr’s creative practice. Across novels, photography, poetry, and visual art, he frequently explores what he describes as ‘creative collision,’ bringing together seemingly unrelated ideas to generate new ways of thinking. His published work ranges from landscape-inspired art books to experimental fiction that blends mythology, humor, memory, and social commentary.

Looking ahead, David Carroll Orr plans to continue developing both a comprehensive manuscript and a legal-historical analysis based on his findings. While the projects examine a specific period of American history, he believes their relevance extends far beyond the nineteenth century.

“Every generation confronts systems that appear larger and more powerful than the individual,” Orr says. “The lesson of this research is not that those systems disappear. It is that people can learn to understand them, work within them, and find meaningful ways to shape their own outcomes. That is the enduring power of persistence.”