Local businesses can now sponsor professional websites for Oregon nonprofits simply by getting their own

Albany, OR — June 22, 2026 — There are more than 23,000 active nonprofit organizations in Oregon. Many of them are feeding families, sheltering the unhoused, teaching kids, and running programs that hold communities together. And a significant number of them are being dismissed before anyone reads a single word about what they do.

The reason is their website.

Research published by Google found that visitors form a visual opinion about a website in just 50 milliseconds — faster than a blink. That snap judgment determines whether someone stays or leaves before they have read a single word about the organization’s mission. For nonprofits competing for donor dollars and volunteer hours, a dated or poorly built site is not a cosmetic problem. It is a mission problem. It costs donations that never arrive. It costs volunteers who click away. It costs the kind of accumulated credibility that takes years to rebuild.

Albany-based web company QNE has announced the launch of the Ripple Web Program to address this gap — a buy-one give-one website program that pairs every business website QNE builds with a fully professional website for a qualifying Oregon nonprofit, at no cost to the nonprofit. QNE has not identified another Oregon web company offering a comparable statewide program of this kind.

“A nonprofit’s website is often its first fundraiser, its first volunteer recruiter, and its first impression”, said the founder. “Too many organizations are doing extraordinary work behind websites that don’t reflect their impact. The Ripple Web Program exists to close that gap.”

Through Ripple Web™, an eligible nonprofit receives a polished, high-impact website of their own — not leftovers, not a bargain-bin design, and not something that looks like it came from a digital thrift store.

When an Oregon business commissions a website through QNE, that investment simultaneously funds a professionally designed website for an approved nonprofit — not a template, but a full custom build with branded design. A food pantry in Albany, a youth mentoring program in Corvallis, or a veterans support organization in Salem could receive a site through the program that would otherwise cost thousands of dollars. Nonprofits earning under $5 million in annual revenue are eligible to apply.

For sponsor businesses, the value extends well beyond the website itself. The 2015 Cone Communications/Ebiquity Global CSR Study — conducted across thousands of consumers in nine countries — found that 90% of consumers would switch to a brand associated with a good cause, given similar price and quality. Oregon businesses that sponsor through Ripple Web gain a concrete, verifiable community story: not a donation to a distant fund, but a visible nonprofit website that publicly carries the sponsor’s name as the reason it exists.

Oregon’s nonprofit sector employed about 208,000 people in 2025— roughly 10% of the state’s total workforce, on par with the entire manufacturing industry, according to the Oregon Employment Department. Yet the organizations most in need of a credible digital presence are rarely the largest ones. The Ripple Web Program is designed to reach the smaller organizations first: the ones doing essential work in communities like Albany, Corvallis, Salem, Eugene, and Portland, with the least capacity to invest in the technology that would help them grow.

Sponsor businesses are featured on the nonprofit’s website, in QNE’s community impact pages, and through the annual Ripple Web Awards — recognizing the Oregon businesses creating the most meaningful waves of community investment each year.

Nonprofits interested in applying and Oregon businesses ready to sponsor can visit qne.solutions/grant-program . Businesses wishing to sponsor a nonprofit they already support can request that match during onboarding. More information is available at qne.solutions .

About QNE

QNE LLC is an Oregon-based web design and technology company offering custom website design, professional hosting, ongoing management, and marketing services for businesses and nonprofits. Through the Ripple Web Program, QNE pairs every business website it builds with a professionally built website for a qualifying Oregon nonprofit.