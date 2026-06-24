Instagram Expands TV App With Channels, Casting, and Longer Video Plans

Instagram is expanding its television app to Samsung smart TVs as it develops new formats designed for shared viewing in the living room. The platform is also exploring longer creator videos, episodic series, and live broadcasts for future releases.

Instagram for TV launched in the United States in December 2025, initially on Amazon Fire TV. It later expanded to Google TV and is now available on Samsung models released in 2020 or later.

Channels Organise Videos Around Viewer Interests

The television app presents videos through channels tailored to users’ interests, including comedy, sports, and individual creators. Instagram said the format is intended to help groups find content they can watch together without repeatedly browsing through a mobile feed.

Users can sign in to their existing accounts and receive personalised recommendations. The app was originally focused mainly on Reels, but Instagram is now adding support for Stories so viewers can follow updates from friends and creators on a larger screen.

The company is also testing a section dedicated to horizontal video. Most Instagram videos are designed for vertical phone screens, while the new area will give creators a format better suited to widescreen televisions.

Casting Connects Phones and Television Screens

Instagram users can cast Reels from their phones to supported televisions, including videos stored in their Saved tab. The casting feature is currently available on Amazon Fire TV and Google TV.

This allows people to find content through the mobile app and transfer it to the television without searching for the same video again. Instagram described television viewing as a more social experience in which friends and family share recommendations and pass control between viewers.

The app’s move to Samsung televisions gives Instagram access to more connected-TV households in the United States. Meta said its availability across Samsung, Fire TV, and Google TV now covers a majority of the country’s connected television devices.

Instagram Studies Episodic and Live Formats

Instagram is considering longer-form creator content that would allow videos to develop beyond the short format associated with Reels. It is also studying episodic programmes that continue across multiple instalments.

Live creator broadcasts are another planned format. Instagram said live television viewing could allow audiences to watch and participate in creator events together in real time.

These formats have not yet received firm release dates. Instagram said it is working with creators to determine how longer, episodic, and live content can complement the way people already use its mobile app.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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