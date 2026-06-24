Amazon Begins Testing Hindi Version of Alexa+ in India

Amazon is inviting selected customers in India to test a Hindi-language version of Alexa+, its generative AI-powered conversational assistant.

The company sent emails asking invited users to complete a Hindi-language form by June 22 to join the beta programme. Participants will be notified when the testing experience becomes available, but Amazon has not announced when Alexa+ will launch publicly in India.

Beta May Produce Errors and Mispronunciations

Amazon warned potential testers that the early software may contain bugs, provide inaccurate information, or mispronounce words and local expressions. Feedback from participants will be used to refine how Alexa+ understands and responds in Hindi.

The testing programme could also help Amazon improve the assistant’s handling of Hinglish, a common mixture of Hindi and English used in everyday conversation across India.

Alexa and Echo devices became widely available in India in 2018 after an invite-only period. Amazon introduced Hindi support in September 2019 and later made Hindi interactions available through the Alexa mobile app.

More than 600 million people speak Hindi, giving Amazon a large potential audience for voice-based AI services. Voice interfaces may be especially useful in India because users communicate across numerous languages, dialects, and levels of digital literacy.

Alexa+ Expands Beyond the United States

Amazon introduced Alexa+ in February 2025 as a more conversational and personalised replacement for the original Alexa experience. The assistant can answer questions, manage smart-home devices, organise schedules, shop, make reservations, and complete tasks through connected services.

Its initial rollout was gradual, with the service becoming available to all US customers in February 2026. Alexa+ has since expanded to markets including Canada, Mexico, the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, France, and Brazil.

Amazon has adapted the assistant for local languages, expressions, services, and cultural references in each market. The India beta indicates that the company is applying a similar localisation strategy rather than releasing a direct translation of the US product.

Alexa+ is included with Prime memberships in markets where the full service has launched. Non-Prime customers can subscribe separately, although prices vary by country.

Amazon has not said whether it will follow the same pricing model in India. It also has not disclosed which Echo devices, mobile features, or third-party services will be supported during the Hindi testing period.

Featured image credits: Outlook Enrichment

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