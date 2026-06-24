Centerville Pie Co. Announces New Ice Cream Pie Collection and Small Savory Pie Lineup

Centerville Pie Co. , a Cape Cod based bakery known for its handcrafted sweet and savory pies, has announced the launch of its new Ice Cream Pie Collection and a small savory pie lineup featuring the Small Chicken Pot Pie, Small Shepherd’s Pie, and Small Chicken Pie without vegetables. The additions reflect the company’s commitment to offering trusted comfort food favorites in convenient formats without compromising quality.

Founded in 2009 by long-time friends Laurie Bowen and Kristin Broadley, Centerville Pie Co. began as a humble pie shop on Cape Cod and quickly became an overnight sensation when Oprah Winfrey tried the company’s signature chicken pie and named it one of her Favorite Things. Since then, the company has remained dedicated to delivering delicious, high-quality savory and sweet pies to customers throughout Cape Cod and across the country.

The latest product launches represent a continued effort to introduce new offerings while maintaining the standards of quality, craftsmanship, and homemade flavor that have defined the brand from the beginning.

New Ice Cream Pie Collection Brings Premium Frozen Desserts to Consumers

Dessert lovers now have even more reasons to celebrate with the introduction of Centerville Pie Co.’s new Ice Cream Pie Collection.

The newly introduced collection features Strawberry Cheesecake, Salted Caramel, and Death by Chocolate flavors, each designed to offer a convenient dessert option for celebrations, family gatherings, holidays, and everyday enjoyment.

The Strawberry Cheesecake variety offers a balance of creamy cheesecake-inspired flavor and strawberry sweetness. Salted Caramel combines smooth caramel notes with a subtle savory finish, while Death by Chocolate delivers a rich dessert experience crafted for chocolate enthusiasts.

Each pie combines premium frozen fillings with handcrafted crusts to create a dessert that feels both nostalgic and indulgent. The collection reflects growing consumer interest in premium frozen desserts that provide restaurant-quality experiences at home without extensive preparation.

New! Ice Cream Pies! Customers are invited to visit Centerville Pie Co.’s Centerville and Sandwich locations this summer to experience the new flavors firsthand or conveniently order online.

New Small Pies Expand Popular Savory Category

In addition to its dessert offerings, Centerville Pie Co. is introducing three small savory options: the Small Chicken Pot Pie, Small Shepherd’s Pie, and Small Chicken Pie without vegetables. Made with 100 percent white meat chicken, the Small Chicken Pie without vegetables provides a convenient meal option while maintaining the quality associated with the brand.

The new smaller formats build on the company’s established savory offerings and are designed for smaller households, busy consumers, and individuals seeking convenient meals without sacrificing homemade-style quality.

By combining premium ingredients with portion-conscious sizing, the lineup offers flexibility while preserving the homemade flavor customers associate with Centerville Pie Co.

Savory pies remain among the company’s most popular products, making the new small-sized lineup a natural extension of an established category.

Responding to Evolving Consumer Preferences

The product expansion aligns with changing consumer demand for high-quality prepared foods that offer both convenience and comfort.

According to Founder and President Kristin Broadley, the new products reflect the company’s focus on delivering trusted comfort food experiences across multiple occasions.

“Our customers want comfort they can trust, and these new pies deliver exactly that,” said Broadley. “From frozen ice cream pies for celebrations to small savory pies for weeknight dinners, we’re proud to offer products that feel homemade and taste exceptional.”

The company continues to respond to evolving dining habits while remaining rooted in traditional recipes and handcrafted preparation.

Recognized As The Best Chicken Pie In Massachusetts Of 2026

Centerville Pie Co.’s commitment to handcrafted quality continues to earn recognition beyond Cape Cod.

The company was recently named the “ Best Chicken Pie in Massachusetts of 2026 “ by BestofBestReview.com, a prestigious authority that recognizes outstanding businesses and products across multiple industries.

The award honors Centerville Pie Co.’s signature chicken pie, the same recipe that gained national attention after Oprah Winfrey selected it as one of her “Favorite Things.” For more than a decade, the pie has remained one of the company’s most popular offerings, helping establish Centerville Pie Co. as a trusted name in comfort food.

As the company introduces its new Ice Cream Pie Collection and expanded lineup of small savory pies, the recognition highlights the enduring quality, craftsmanship, and customer loyalty that continue to define the Centerville Pie Co. brand.

Supporting Growth Through Expanded Retail Availability

The introduction of the new products also supports Centerville Pie Co.’s broader retail growth strategy. As consumer demand for premium prepared foods continues to increase, the company is expanding distribution through select grocery partners while continuing to serve customers through its own retail operations.

This approach allows Centerville Pie Co. to increase accessibility for both longtime customers and new consumers discovering the brand for the first time.

Expanded retail availability is expected to provide greater access to the company’s growing lineup of sweet and savory pies throughout the year.

Continuing a Tradition of Quality and Craftsmanship

As the food industry evolves, Centerville Pie Co. remains focused on the principles that have guided the business since its founding: quality ingredients, handcrafted preparation, and products designed to bring people together.

Whether serving an Ice Cream Pie at a family celebration or enjoying one of the new small savory pies during a busy weeknight, customers can expect the same attention to detail and commitment to quality associated with Centerville Pie Co.

The newest additions build on the company’s comfort food tradition while supporting continued growth across its product portfolio.

About Centerville Pie Co.

Founded in 2009 by long-time friends Laurie Bowen and Kristin Broadley, Centerville Pie Co. started as a humble pie shop on Cape Cod and became an overnight sensation when Oprah Winfrey tried its signature chicken pie and named it one of her Favorite Things. Today, the company remains dedicated to delivering delicious, high-quality savory and sweet pies to customers on Cape Cod and throughout the United States.

Centerville Pie Co. specializes in handcrafted pies made with premium ingredients and small-batch preparation techniques. Its offerings include desserts, savory meals, seasonal specialties, the new Ice Cream Pie Collection, and a lineup of small savory pies. The new Ice Cream Pie Collection and small savory pie lineup can be purchased online at www.centervillepies.com , at Centerville Pie Co. locations, and at participating local supermarkets.

Give us a taste, we promise you’ll feel right at home.

For more information, visit Centerville Pie Company or email info@centervillepies.com . Follow Centerville Pie Co. Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube for updates on products, events, and company news.