Google Invests $75 Million in A24 to Develop AI Filmmaking Tools

Google has invested approximately $75 million in independent film studio A24 as part of a multi-year research partnership focused on artificial intelligence tools for filmmakers.

The agreement connects Google DeepMind with A24, the studio behind films including Everything Everywhere All at Once, Marty Supreme, and Backrooms. It is reportedly Google’s first equity investment in a film studio.

Artists Will Help Shape the Technology

The companies plan to work directly with filmmakers and other creative professionals to develop AI features for film production and distribution. Google DeepMind said participating artists would provide feedback and guidance throughout the research process.

“We believe the best way to develop tools that empower artists is to work directly with them,” Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said in the partnership announcement.

Hassabis said the collaboration would focus on technology that supports creative decisions and helps filmmakers execute their ideas. The companies have not announced which directors, actors, or production teams will participate.

A24 has reportedly formed a 20-person internal group called A24 Labs to examine new production technology. One early project involves an AI-assisted system for creating storyboards.

The partnership is non-exclusive, meaning both organisations may continue working with other companies. Google will also not receive access to A24’s existing film and television catalogue for model training.

Film Industry Continues Testing AI

The agreement arrives as studios examine how AI could assist with tasks such as storyboarding, editing, visual effects, lighting adjustments, and production planning. Its use remains controversial because of concerns about copyright, employment, consent, and creative control.

Netflix acquired Ben Affleck’s filmmaking technology company InterPositive in March. Its tools analyse footage from individual productions to help filmmakers address missing shots, lighting problems, visual continuity, and other post-production work.

Amazon MGM Studios has also established a unit to develop AI tools for film and television production. Studios have generally presented these systems as assistance for human production teams rather than replacements for writers, directors, actors, or visual artists.

For A24, the Google investment provides additional capital as the studio expands its operations and takes on more expensive productions. The company was valued at approximately $3.5 billion following a funding round led by Thrive Capital in 2024.

Featured image credits: Carlos Luna via Flickr

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