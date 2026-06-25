Fanpla AG Announces First Global Exchange Listing of Fanpla (FPL)

Fanpla AG (headquartered in Zug, Switzerland; CEO: Masayoshi James Goto; hereinafter “Fanpla AG”), the Swiss entity responsible for the international listing of Fanpla, today announced that Fanpla (ticker: FPL), the core digital asset of the Web3 fan ecosystem promoted by the Fanpla Group, has been listed on the global digital asset exchange XT.COM, marking its first global exchange listing.

The listing on XT.COM marks the first global exchange listing for Fanpla. By expanding access to FPL, the Fanpla Group aims to build a next-generation entertainment economy where artists, creators, fans and partners can participate across borders within a single, connected ecosystem.

FPL is designed as a foundational token connecting ticketing, digital collectibles and official merchandise. Through collaboration with existing services operated by the Fanpla Group, the Group intends to develop use cases tailored to global markets and create new ways for fans around the world to engage with Japanese entertainment content. Through this listing, the Fanpla Group will further expand the touchpoints connecting Japan-born entertainment content with fans worldwide, presenting new possibilities for fan communities in the Web3 era.

Exchange – XT.COM

Digital asset – Fanpla

Ticker – FPL

Blockchain – Polygon blockchain

Trading pair – FPL / USDT

Listing date – June 25, 2026

Further information – Please refer to official social media channels for details including trading start time

About Fanpla (FPL)

Fanpla (FPL) is a digital asset designed to evolve the relationship between artists and fans from one-time consumption into continuous participation. Historically, fan support has existed through separate activities such as purchasing tickets and merchandise, joining fan clubs, and sharing content on social media. Fanpla Group aims to connect these activities through blockchain technology and create a system in which fan passion and engagement can circulate as value across the broader ecosystem.

FPL is intended to serve as a common foundation for that value circulation. Fanpla Inc. will continue to explore integrations with Fanpla Group’s service infrastructure in Japan and overseas while driving the development of new fan experiences and token use cases tailored to global markets.

Key utilities across the FPL ecosystem

Use on Fanpla Market – FPL will be deployed on the next-generation entertainment marketplace, “Fanpla Market,” operated by Fanpla Inc. in Japan. FPL is designed to serve as a technical access key within Fanpla Market, enabling planned functionalities including event access allocations, digital collectibles and official artist merchandise (subject to the development and availability).

Strategic background of the global exchange listing

Japanese entertainment content and artists have passionate fan communities around the world. At the same time, international fans have often faced barriers when trying to support Japanese artists directly or participate seamlessly in limited content, official merchandise, and fan experiences. These barriers include language, payment methods, and regional restrictions.

Established in 2025 in Zug, Switzerland, Fanpla AG serves as the Swiss entity responsible for the international listing of Fanpla. The listing on XT.COM represents an important step in Fanpla AG’s global expansion strategy and is intended to make it easier for international fans, artists, creators, and partners to participate in the Fanpla ecosystem.

Fanpla Inc. will continue to work with the service infrastructure cultivated by the Fanpla Group in Japan—including fan clubs, ticketing, merchandise, and digital content—while developing new fan experiences and use cases optimized for global markets.

Executive comment

Masayoshi James Goto, CEO of Fanpla AG, commented on the listing as follows:

“The first global exchange listing of Fanpla (FPL) is a major milestone for Fanpla AG and, at the same time, the starting point for the global fan ecosystem we are building.

The relationship between artists and fans has already expanded beyond borders. Still, there remains significant potential to create mechanisms that allow that passion to be delivered more directly and circulated as continuous value.

Through FPL, we aim to create an environment where fans around the world can participate in entertainment more naturally, support artists’ activities and help grow that value together.”

Fanpla AG’s global vision

Fanpla AG positions FPL not merely as a digital asset, but as infrastructure that connects participation, support, and co-creation in entertainment. Moving forward, Fanpla Inc. will advance integrations with the service infrastructure of the Fanpla Group while creating use cases unique to global markets, with the goal of expanding an entertainment economy that connects artists and fans across borders.

From Japan to the world, and from fans around the world back to artists. Fanpla AG aims to create a future where the value of entertainment can circulate more freely, transparently, and sustainably through blockchain technology.

Company overview: Fanpla AG

Location – Zug, Switzerland

Representative – Masayoshi Goto, CEO

Established – 2025

Business – Listing of the Fanpla on international exchanges; related regulatory and group-support functions

Website – https://fanpla.ch/

Company overview: Fanpla Inc.

Location – 22-20 Sakuragaokacho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative – Takemichi Hirai, CEO

Established – June, 2006

Business – Planning and development of blockchain-based services; fan club operations; electronic ticketing-related services

Website – https://corp.fanpla.co.jp/en/

Whitepaper – https://project.fanpla.co.jp/en/whitepaper/

Media contact

Fanpla AG Press & Media Relations

Email: info@fanpla.ch

Website: https://fanpla.ch/

X: https://x.com/FanplaAG

Telephone: +41 41 552 03 33

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold any digital asset, financial instrument or related product. Trading digital assets involves risks, including price volatility, liquidity risk, technology risk and regulatory risk. The availability of services and functions may vary depending on the laws, regulations and terms applicable in each jurisdiction. The listing date, listing details, token utilities, service integrations and related plans may be subject to change due to coordination with relevant parties, regulatory requirements, technical conditions or other circumstances. This crypto-asset marketing communication has not been reviewed or approved by any competent authority in any Member State of the European Union. The person seeking admission to trading is solely responsible for the content of this crypto-asset marketing communication.

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