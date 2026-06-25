Shufti Brings Recognition Ready KYC Verification To Brazil’s Operators As Supplier Rules Advance

A licensed operator can pass every KYC onboarding check and still inherit compliance risk from the vendors working behind the screen. In Brazil’s regulated market, that exposure is shifting from a commercial concern to a regulatory one.

In early 2026, Brazil’s Secretariat of Prizes and Betting (SPA), under the Ministry of Finance, advanced a supplier-recognition framework. Public consultation on the draft closed on 23 March 2026, with final rules expected to follow.

The draft reaches the providers behind licensed operators. KYC vendors, authentication, geolocation, and responsible-gaming technology firms would face recognition in their own right, not only the operators they serve.

How Vendor Recognition Changes The KYC Buying Decision

This moves accountability up the chain. An operator’s compliance becomes only as defensible as the standing of the vendor it relies on. A partner already built to the recognition standard becomes part of protecting the licence itself. And a vendor’s standing now extends to how it handles player data, not only whether its checks are accurate.

Brazil already sets a demanding baseline. Ordinance SPA/MF No. 722/2024 requires certified biometric liveness before an account is activated, not a static selfie, and the transition period under Law 14.790/2023 closed on 1 January 2026, moving the market into active enforcement.

What Operators Now Answer For:

A mandatory biometric face-match before any player account opens

A closed transition window that moved the market into active enforcement

Supplier recognition extending accountability to KYC and authentication vendors

Visibility into which third parties handle a player’s data to complete one check

Parallel Central Bank authorisation deadlines for payment-adjacent providers

Fraud rings exploiting synthetic identities and mismatched account funding

“Behind a single KYC check, a player’s biometric data can pass through several third parties, and most operators have little visibility into who they are. Brazil is among the first to bring the KYC vendor itself into the regulator’s recognition process, so the choice of vendor and how it handles player data now factor into an operator’s own compliance,” said Faryam Asif, Chief Technology Officer at Shufti.

What Recognition-Ready KYC Verification Looks Like

Shufti, a global identity verification and AML screening platform, builds the controls that a recognition review is designed to inspect. It verifies people across 240+ actively processed countries and territories, with evidence captured at onboarding and kept current across the player relationship.

For operators handling identity verification in Brazil, the platform covers the evidence chain that a supplier review expects to see:

Biometric face-match and liveness backed by iBeta Level 3 certified checks

and liveness backed by iBeta Level 3 certified checks CPF extraction matched to a verified, live applicant at onboarding

Sanctions, PEP, and adverse-media screening at onboarding and on an ongoing basis

Audit-ready records per account, retrievable in a single pass

Deployment via SaaS, Private Cloud, or On-Premise

Brazil treats KYC as one connected system rather than a menu of isolated checks, and recognition extends that logic to the vendors behind licensed operators. This is how Shufti maps the controls a Brazil supplier review requires to the evidence each one must produce.

Faryam further added, “Shufti owns its full verification stack, so even in our standard SaaS model, the data is processed within Shufti rather than handed across a chain of subprocessors, with on-premise and private-cloud deployment available as well. That lets an operator prove exactly who handled a player’s data, not just trust that a third party got it right.”

The Cost Of Proving It Later

Most operators who struggle in a review already have policies. What they lack is the ability to produce one account’s full history, identity, screening, and monitoring in a single pass on the day a reviewer asks.

When that record does not exist at the point of request, it has to be rebuilt under remediation. Back-filled checks across live accounts, extended timelines, and compliance teams pulled off forward work follow-up. Shufti makes the record the default for every account.

Brazil’s supplier rules are still being finalised. The operators treating identity verification as recognised infrastructure are the ones positioned to answer for it without rebuilding anything.

Operators that want the record in place before the rules land can turn to Shufti’s verification built for Brazil’s market, which captures identity, screening, and monitoring evidence per account from the very first onboarding.

About Shufti

Shufti builds and owns its full identity verification stack end to end, from document and biometric capture to AML screening and deepfake detection. Its technology verifies people across 240+ countries and territories and 10,000+ actively processed document types, with proprietary OCR trained natively on 150+ languages. Shufti holds iBeta Level 3 certification under ISO/IEC 30107-3 for liveness attack detection and serves 2,000+ clients worldwide. Shufti is a technology provider and does not offer legal or regulatory advice.