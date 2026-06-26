US Government Registrations and Contract Advisors (USGRCA) Joins SBA Freedom 250 Small Business Pledge in Celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary

US Government Registrations and Contract Advisors (USGRCA™) is proud to announce its participation in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Freedom 250 Small Business Pledge, a nationwide initiative celebrating America’s 250th anniversary while recognizing the contributions of the nation’s small businesses.

The SBA’s Freedom 250 Small Business Pledge celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and resilience of America’s small businesses as the nation prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary. As a company dedicated to helping businesses navigate the federal marketplace, USGRCA™ is honored to participate in this initiative and support the continued growth and success of America’s small business community.

“Small businesses have always been the driving force behind America’s economy,” said Frank Piccolo, Founder of US Government Registrations and Contract Advisors (USGRCA™). “Every day, we help entrepreneurs and business owners prepare for success in the federal marketplace. Participating in the SBA’s Freedom 250 initiative reflects our commitment to supporting the businesses that continue to strengthen our nation.”

By helping businesses establish and maintain the registrations required to pursue federal opportunities, USGRCA™ supports entrepreneurs at every stage of their government contracting journey. From System for Award Management (SAM) registrations and renewals to federal compliance support and government contracting readiness, the company helps organizations build a strong foundation for competing in the federal marketplace.

USGRCA™ believes that successful government contracting begins with proper registration and thorough preparation—a philosophy captured in its trademarked motto:

“Registration Opens the Door. Readiness Wins the Contract.™”

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, USGRCA™ remains committed to helping small businesses navigate the federal marketplace while supporting entrepreneurship, economic growth, and long-term business success.

USGRCA™ thanks the U.S. Small Business Administration for the opportunity to participate in the Freedom 250 Small Business Pledge and looks forward to celebrating this historic milestone while continuing to support America’s small business community through government contracting readiness and compliance services.

For more information about the SBA Freedom 250 initiative, visit the official U.S. Small Business Administration Freedom 250 website.

About US Government Registrations and Contract Advisors (USGRCA™)

US Government Registrations and Contract Advisors (USGRCA™) is a government contracting consulting firm that helps businesses nationwide navigate federal registrations, maintain compliance, and prepare for government contracting opportunities. Through personalized guidance and professional support, USGRCA™ assists companies with government contracting readiness, SAM registrations, renewals, and federal compliance.

Businesses interested in pursuing federal contracting opportunities can learn more about USGRCA™’s registration and compliance services by visiting https://usgrca.com . Questions may be directed to support@usgrca.com .

Registration Opens the Door. Readiness Wins the Contract.™