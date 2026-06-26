Kauai Lei Greeting Expands to Sustainable Flower Farming

Kauai Lei Greeting, a leading provider of lei greetings at Lihue Airport, has announced its plans to develop a sustainable flower farm on Kauaʻi. The initiative is designed to cultivate locally grown flowers for handcrafted lei while supporting environmental sustainability and preserving cultural traditions.

Since 2022, Kauai Lei Greeting has welcomed visitors to the island with fresh lei, offering an authentic Hawaiian experience upon arrival. The new farm will ensure a steady supply of flowers, reduce environmental impact, and allow for expansion of the company’s community-focused operations.

Awards and Recognition

Kauai Lei Greeting has also been recognized as the Best Kauai Airport Lei Greeting of 2026 by Best Of Best Reviews, honoring its exceptional service, cultural authenticity, and consistent ability to deliver meaningful visitor experiences rooted in aloha. The recognition highlights the company’s leadership in combining traditional Hawaiian craftsmanship with outstanding customer care and community impact, further establishing its reputation as a premier provider of lei greetings at Lihue Airport.

Adding to this growing recognition, Kauai Lei Greeting was recently awarded the National Quality Mark Business Award , recognizing excellence in reputation, integrity, and business practices. The honor reflects the company’s strong commitment to customer experience, community values, and the spirit of aloha that shapes every interaction. The recognition also highlights Emilia’s leadership and vision in building a business that balances professionalism with genuine human connection.

Aloha as the Guiding Principle

Founder and owner Emilia Knudsen emphasizes that aloha is central to the company’s mission. In Hawaiian culture, aloha embodies love, compassion, respect, and a sense of connection with the community and the land.

“Every lei we present is more than a floral arrangement,” Knudsen stated. “It is an expression of care and connection. Our sustainable farm will enable us to continue this practice while honoring Hawaiian traditions and supporting local farmers.”

The farm will cultivate plumeria, pua kenikeni, ti leaf, song of India, stephanotis, gardenia, tuberose, and pikake, ensuring year-round blooms for lei-making and community events.

Community Engagement and Social Impact

Kauai Lei Greeting has established a reputation for combining business with service. During the COVID pandemic, Knudsen organized a food pantry and helped raise over $35,000 for local families.

The company also participates in international humanitarian efforts, including a project to build a clean water well for a village in Uganda, helping provide access to safe drinking water for communities in need. To date, $1,625 has been raised toward this initiative. Emilia’s Well https://www.venmo.com/u/AidAfrica

These efforts reflect the company’s philosophy that entrepreneurship can be a force for meaningful social good, both locally in Hawaiʻi and globally.

Customer Experience and Recognition

Kauai Lei Greeting is highly regarded by travelers for its welcoming and personalized approach. Over 300 five-star reviews on Google highlight the company’s professionalism, attention to detail, and ability to create meaningful experiences.

Customers frequently note that the lei greeting is a memorable first impression of Kauaʻi. One review stated, “Stepping off the plane, Emilia greeted us with a personalized sign and lei. It immediately made us feel welcomed. The experience set the tone for our entire vacation.”

The company also offers six Toyota 4Runners for rental, allowing visitors to explore Kauaʻi with convenience and flexibility. This additional service complements the overall visitor experience and has been praised in customer testimonials.

Sustainable Farming Plans and Environmental Commitment

The upcoming sustainable flower farm will occupy a gifted half-acre of land. The farm will operate with a focus on environmental stewardship and the principle of mālama ʻāina, which emphasizes caring for and respecting the land. By growing flowers locally, Kauai Lei Greeting will reduce reliance on imported flowers and promote sustainability in lei production.

Knudsen explained, “Our goal is to maintain a balance between cultural preservation and environmental responsibility. The farm will serve as a resource for the community and a model for sustainable practices in the floral industry.”

Awards, Recognition, and Entrepreneurial Leadership

As a 17-year-old entrepreneur, Knudsen has achieved international recognition. She has modeled in major fashion capitals, including New York, Paris, London, Milan, Bangkok, Dubai, and Tokyo. She was recently named one of the Top 30 Women Entrepreneurs to Look Out For in 2026 and received a gold award from the President for community service.

While these achievements highlight her leadership, Knudsen emphasizes that the most meaningful impact comes from community-focused initiatives, including supporting families, welcoming visitors to Kauaʻi, and contributing to humanitarian efforts such as the Uganda clean water well project.

About Kauai Lei Greeting

Founded in 2022, Kauai Lei Greeting offers personalized lei greetings at Lihue Airport, Hawaii. The company provides fresh lei for visitors, emphasizing aloha, culture, and community engagement. Additional services include vehicle rentals to support visitor exploration of Kauaʻi.

More information, updates, and customer reviews can be found through the company’s official website , as well as on social and review platforms including Emilia Knudsen Instagram , Kauai Lei Greeting Instagram , Facebook , and public customer feedback on Google Reviews .

For direct inquiries, Kauai Lei Greeting can be contacted at asacredchild@gmail.com .