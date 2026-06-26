HelpMarket IP Launches IQ Pitch, New AI Platform Developed by Australian Entrepreneur Craig Astill

Australian entrepreneur Craig Astill, through HelpMarket IP, has announced the launch of IQ Pitch, an artificial intelligence platform designed to help founders, inventors, entrepreneurs and innovation teams review, strengthen and refine their pitch decks before presenting them to investors, accelerators, incubators, commercialisation programs and business mentors.

Available globally at IQPitch.com, the platform uses artificial intelligence to analyse pitch decks and supporting business documents, providing structured educational feedback in approximately sixty seconds.

Developed by HelpMarket IP, IQ Pitch has been designed to help users communicate their ideas more clearly by identifying areas that may benefit from greater explanation, stronger structure and additional supporting information.

Helping Founders Prepare More Effectively

Preparing a pitch deck is often one of the most challenging stages of building a new business or commercialising an idea.

Founders invest significant time developing products, refining business models, researching markets and preparing presentations. However, many have limited opportunities to receive detailed feedback before presenting their ideas to external audiences.

Craig Astill said this challenge became one of the motivations behind developing IQ Pitch.

“Throughout my career I’ve met many talented founders, inventors and entrepreneurs with outstanding ideas who simply wanted better feedback before sharing their work with others,” Astill said.

“We wanted to create a platform that encourages better preparation by helping users review how their ideas are communicated. IQ Pitch is designed to support learning, refinement and continuous improvement.”

An Educational AI Review Platform

Rather than focusing solely on visual design, IQ Pitch reviews business documents across a broad range of communication and commercial topics that are commonly included within startup presentations.

The platform may provide observations relating to:

Problem definition

Value proposition

Market overview

Business model explanation

Competitive positioning

Team presentation

Go-to-market strategy

Presentation structure

Business strengths

Areas that may benefit from additional explanation

Each report is designed to encourage users to review their presentation from multiple perspectives while identifying opportunities to improve clarity and communication.

The feedback generated by the platform is intended to support learning and preparation rather than replace professional mentoring or independent advice.

Supporting Continuous Improvement

Each AI-generated report may include educational features such as:

Presentation Readiness Score

SWOT Analysis

Presentation Structure Review

Communication Strengths

Areas for Improvement

Missing Content Suggestions

Reviewer Question Prompts

AI-generated Recommendations

Founder Members can also access additional tools including historical report tracking, version comparisons, document history and multiple monthly analyses as they continue developing and refining their presentations.

Designed for Australia’s Innovation Community

Although initially developed for startup founders, IQ Pitch has been designed to support a broad range of users across Australia’s innovation ecosystem and internationally, including:

Founders

Entrepreneurs

Inventors

Startup Teams

Innovation Programs

Accelerators

Incubators

Universities

Commercialisation Programs

Business Mentors

The platform is intended to complement existing educational and mentoring programs by providing structured AI-generated observations that users can incorporate into their preparation process.

Developed by Craig Astill

IQ Pitch is the latest platform developed by HelpMarket IP, the Australian technology company founded by Craig Astill.

HelpMarket IP develops artificial intelligence software designed to help businesses organise information, improve workflows and support better business communication through practical AI applications.

The launch follows the introduction of other independent initiatives developed by Astill, including The Sator Group and Satorian Systems, which explore the application of artificial intelligence across connected systems, operational intelligence and environmental technologies.

While each platform serves a different purpose, they share a common philosophy of using artificial intelligence to help people better understand complex information.

Astill believes artificial intelligence will increasingly become a practical tool that helps founders prepare more effectively, communicate more clearly and continually improve how new ideas are presented.

“Artificial intelligence has enormous potential to support entrepreneurs—not by replacing creativity or human judgement, but by helping people review their work from different perspectives before important conversations take place,” Astill said.

“If IQ Pitch helps someone explain their idea more clearly, identify information they’ve overlooked or simply feel more prepared before presenting, then it has achieved exactly what it was designed to do.”

IQ Pitch is now available worldwide through IQPitch.com, where users can upload a pitch deck and receive an introductory AI-generated educational analysis.

About HelpMarket IP

HelpMarket IP is an Australian technology company founded by entrepreneur Craig Astill. The company develops artificial intelligence software and digital platforms that help founders, businesses and organisations improve communication, organise information and streamline business workflows through practical AI applications.

For more information, visit IQPitch.com or connect with Craig Astill on LinkedIn.

Important Notice: IQ Pitch is an educational and business communication platform. It provides AI-generated observations designed to assist users in reviewing and improving business presentations. IQ Pitch does not provide financial, investment, legal or professional advice, and users should seek independent professional advice where appropriate.