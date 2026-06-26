It’s Your Story to Tell Announces Expansion of Coach Collective and Welcomes Coach Cendrine Hosoda to Support Nervous System Healing

Growing a Mission Centered on Healing, Hope, and Personal Transformation

It’s Your Story to Tell today announced continued expansion of its Coach Collective, adding new coaches, resources, and programs as the organization advances its mission of helping individuals create healthier, more purposeful lives through faith based coaching, personal development, and community support.

The latest milestone includes the addition of Coach Cendrine Hosoda to the It’s Your Story to Tell Coach Collective. As part of her introduction to the community, Hosoda will facilitate a free educational workshop focused on helping individuals better understand their nervous systems and develop practical tools for emotional regulation and resilience.

The announcement reflects the organization’s ongoing growth as it expands its reach and provides additional resources for individuals navigating life transitions, personal challenges, and emotional healing.

According to founder Megan Babcock, the growth represents more than organizational expansion. It reflects a growing demand for spaces where people can find support, encouragement, and practical tools for transformation.

New Workshop Focuses on Nervous System Safety and Emotional Well Being

On Saturday, June 27, 2026, Coach Cendrine Hosoda will lead a 90 minute workshop titled How to Find Safety in Your Nervous System Again.

The virtual event is designed to help participants better understand how stress impacts the body and mind while providing practical strategies to support emotional regulation, grounding, and personal growth.

Workshop participants will explore topics including nervous system responses, emotional awareness, stress management, and practical techniques for creating a greater sense of safety and stability in everyday life.

The workshop will also encourage participants to reconnect with themselves, their faith, and a deeper sense of peace while developing habits that support long term well being.

The session will be held at 9:30 AM PST, 11:30 AM CDT, and 12:30 PM EST. A replay will be available for all registered attendees.

Creating Space for Healing Through Curiosity and Compassion

At the heart of It’s Your Story to Tell is the belief that personal transformation often begins with small, intentional steps rather than dramatic breakthroughs.

The organization encourages individuals to approach their healing journeys with curiosity, self awareness, and compassion, particularly during seasons of stress, uncertainty, or transition.

Many individuals spend years carrying responsibilities, navigating challenges, and pushing through exhaustion while struggling with anxiety, disconnection, or emotional overwhelm. Through coaching, educational resources, and community support, It’s Your Story to Tell seeks to provide tools that help people better understand themselves and move forward with greater clarity and confidence.

The addition of Coach Cendrine Hosoda further expands the organization’s ability to support individuals seeking practical and faith aligned approaches to emotional health and personal growth.

Expanding a Community of Christian Coaches

The announcement also highlights continued growth within the It’s Your Story to Tell Coach Collective, a network of Christian coaches dedicated to helping individuals pursue healing, purpose, and transformation through faith centered guidance and support.

The collective brings together coaches from a variety of specialties and backgrounds, providing community members with access to diverse perspectives and areas of expertise.

As the organization continues to grow, leadership remains focused on creating opportunities for connection, education, and personal development while expanding access to qualified coaches committed to serving others.

About It’s Your Story to Tell

It’s Your Story to Tell is a faith based coaching and personal development organization dedicated to helping individuals navigate life’s challenges, discover purpose, and create meaningful transformation. Through coaching programs, workshops, educational resources, podcast content, and its growing Coach Collective, the organization supports individuals seeking healing, personal growth, and greater alignment in their lives. Founded by Megan Babcock, It’s Your Story to Tell provides practical and compassionate guidance designed to help people move forward with clarity and confidence. Learn more at It’s Your Story To Tell official website.

Additional resources include the How to Find Safety in Your Nervous System Again workshop, information about Coach Cendrine Hosoda at It’s Your Story to Tell: COACH CENDRINE HOSODA , details on joining the Coach Collective , and complimentary Clarity & Discovery Calls at Megan Babcock Megan Babcock Clarity & Direction Call . Community updates and content are also available on Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

For inquiries, contact Megan Babcock at megan@itsyourstorytotell.com.