Techdollar Raises $3M and Launches the First Lending Platform Built for Pre-IPO Employees

Techdollar today launched publicly and announced the close of a $3 million pre-seed round, introducing a credit platform that lets employees, founders, and early investors at high-growth private companies borrow against their pre-IPO equity – without selling their shares or waiting for a liquidity event.

The funding round is led by No Limit Holdings, supported by ReforgeVC, and angels Michael Egorov (Founder, Curve Finance), Roy Learner (prev. Framework Ventures) and Silicon Valley Bank and self-participation from founders Terence McMenamin and David Tollemache. Ahead of launch, Techdollar built a pipeline of more than $100 million in qualified loan demand – out of over $400 million in total loan requests – from employees and investors across leading AI, aerospace, defense, robotics, and payments companies.

“Techdollar is well positioned at the cross-section of frontier tech RWAs and DeFi,” said Gin Chao, founding partner of No Limit Holdings, “The unlock is serving the native crypto community with highly sought after yield products derived from tech companies that are driving global productivity in the coming decade and beyond.”

A wave of paper wealth employees still can’t touch

The problem Techdollar solves became impossible to ignore in real time this month. When SpaceX went public on June 12, an estimated 4,400 current and former employees crossed into millionaire territory – many of them engineers, technicians, and trades workers who had been paid in equity for years. But for most of those years, that wealth existed only on a screen: they could not sell it, borrow against it, or use it. It took a single, long-delayed liquidity event to unlock it.

Most of the companies defining the next economic cycle are still in that earlier stage – and their employees are stuck in exactly the position SpaceX’s were before this month. The combined valuation of the world’s leading private AI companies now exceeds $2.7 trillion, while the path to IPO for companies valued above $500 million has stretched past a decade. That leaves a generation of the people who built those companies rich on paper and starved of access.

Traditional lenders have done little to help. Banks routinely decline borrowers below large collateral thresholds and have historically extended pre-IPO credit only to senior executives on preferential terms – treating private equity as speculative venture exposure even though a mature secondary market clears tens of billions in volume each year. According to Evercore, secondary transactions reached a record $226 billion in 2025.

“The financial system was never built for the early employees who help build and scale these companies,” said Terence McMenamin, co-founder and CEO of Techdollar. “Employee number three should have the same access to their own wealth as the CEO. Banks price this equity like a speculative bet, but the secondary market proves it isn’t. We’re correcting that mispricing and doing it at a fraction of the cost of the alternatives.”

What makes Techdollar different

Until now, an employee holding valuable private stock had three bad options: sell into a tender at a discount and a tax bill, secure a bank line available only to executives with very large positions, or simply wait years for an IPO. Techdollar was built for everyone the existing system leaves out.

The model is closer to a mortgage than a venture bet: just as mortgage lending lets homeowners put their most valuable asset to work without selling it, Techdollar lets shareholders unlock liquidity from their equity while keeping full ownership and all future upside. Borrowers retain their shares, avoid a taxable sale, and face no restrictions on how they use the funds.

“Trillions in value is locked inside the world’s most valuable private companies, and as they stay private longer, that gap only widens. Techdollar is building the credit layer that finally unlocks it,” said Alexander Lin of Reforge. “Terence and David are an elite team uniquely suited to build it, and we’re excited to have taken lead in their round.”

Techdollar is already integrated as a Pulley perk and is in integration discussions with Carta, two of the leading equity management platforms – with the goal of making equity-backed lending a standard benefit for employees at late-stage technology companies.

The pre-seed funding will be used to accelerate platform development, build out the product and business teams, and deepen financial integrations and partnerships.

Techdollar is now live at techdollar.com.

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Techdollar is building the credit layer for private markets. The platform enables employees, founders, and investors at high-growth private companies to access liquidity against their equity without selling shares, triggering tax events, or losing long-term upside. Backed by real-time secondary market data and audited ownership verification, Techdollar funds loans in 24-48 hours against equity in companies across AI, quantum compute, robotics, aerospace, defense, and frontier technology.

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Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.