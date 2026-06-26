Clarity Launches AI Agent QA to Score Every Customer Service Conversation Automatically

Clarity, an AI customer experience platform serving regulated industries, today launched AI Agent QA, a product that scores every customer conversation across voice and text channels rather than a small manual sample. The tool is aimed at quality assurance and customer experience teams, including call centers and business process outsourcing providers, that currently review only a fraction of their calls and chats.

Most quality teams listen to between 5 and 10 percent of interactions, often days or weeks after they happen. Agent QA ingests calls, chats, emails and WhatsApp messages, then applies a single consistent rubric across the full population of interactions. According to Clarity, scores are delivered within five minutes of a call ending, with each criterion linked to the exact moment in the conversation that justified the grade.

The product evaluates against a company’s existing scoring matrix rather than a fixed standard. Teams can set custom criteria for tone, empathy, compliance, resolution and script adherence, and weight each criterion to match business priorities. Supervisors receive weekly performance trends, automated alerts on compliance and satisfaction risks, and coaching material drawn from each agent’s own recorded interactions.

The product also addresses a specific need for call centers and business process outsourcing providers, which run high call volumes across many client accounts and are often held to scoring standards set by each client. Agent QA lets a provider apply a different rubric per client or program, report consistent scores across large agent teams, and produce audit-ready evidence for client reviews without expanding its own quality assurance headcount.

Clarity reports that customers using the product see quality assurance operating costs fall by 60 to 75 percent, and agent ramp time shorten by 30 to 40 percent.

“Sampling a handful of calls leaves most of what happens with customers unexamined,” said Abed Kasaji, Chief Executive Officer at Clarity. “Scoring every interaction against the same rubric gives quality teams evidence they can act on and frees their analysts to spend time on coaching instead of manual review.”

Each score includes a timestamp-anchored audit trail that can be reviewed, appealed and exported to existing governance and compliance systems. The product is built for environments with data residency and privacy requirements, including SOC 2 and PDPL compliance.

AI Agent QA is available now. More information is at onclarity.com/agent-qa .