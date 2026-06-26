PT. Otto Media Grup Partners With SOMETHINC To Host Event Brand Day Summit 2026, Advancing Brand And Creator Collaboration

On June 15, 2026, PT. Otto Media Grup and SOMETHINC jointly hosted the “Event Brand Day Summit 2026” at the Otto Media headquarters on the 32nd floor of the UOB Building in Central Jakarta. Held in the format of an Intimate Creator Gathering, the event invited more than 50 promising creators, KOLs, and brand partners from platforms such as TikTok and Instagram to attend. Through brand showcases, space visits, Q&A exchanges, and content experiences, the event further connected beauty brands with the Indonesian creator ecosystem. [Watch the event video here]

The event first arranged for guests to tour the live streaming rooms, creative facilities, and content photo zones of Otto Media, allowing participants to gain an intuitive understanding of the actual production environment for short videos, live streaming, and brand content. Subsequently, the Otto Media team introduced the company MCN vision and creator support system, sharing how the team helps a new generation of creators improve their professional capabilities through training, content planning, commercial resource matching, and digital marketing services, while also helping brands find more suitable communication partners.

During the Brand Showcase session, the SOMETHINC team introduced and demonstrated the brand products and use scenarios on site. Creators were able to experience the products up close and discuss suitable forms of expression with the brand team based on their own audiences, content styles, and platform characteristics. The open Q&A further expanded the space for exchange, with on-site questions covering product features, content creativity, audience needs, cooperation models, and long-term brand building.

Otto Media played the role of connector and facilitator in this event. The team provided creators and brands with sufficient opportunities to express themselves, while also understanding the needs, strengths, and cooperation conditions of both sides through face-to-face communication. Compared with matching based solely on lists and data, this type of real interaction helps brands judge whether creators understand their products and also allows creators to better understand the values that brands wish to convey, laying a foundation for subsequent trials, short videos, live streaming, and long-term cooperation.

According to the event plan, participating creators produced event content based on their visit experience at the Otto Media office and completed short reviews in combination with SOMETHINC products. Multi-perspective content extended from one offline event can help the brand enter the authentic expression contexts of different creators, while also allowing audiences to understand the products in a more natural way. At the end of the event, the organizers arranged a group photo, gift distribution, and free networking, leaving further room for communication on potential cooperation.

The PT. Otto Media Grup team stated that effective connections among MCNs, brands, and creators are an important foundation for promoting the continued growth of the creator economy. In the future, Otto Media will continue to host more Brand Day and creator exchange events, connecting content capabilities, commercial needs, and creator talent, so that good expression can gain opportunities and valuable cooperation can truly take place.

If you are also interested in media tech and trends in the creator economy, or the next event of Otto Media, you are welcome to follow the official TikTok account of Otto Media to stay updated!

Otto Media Grup: https://www.tiktok.com/@otto.mediagrup

Otto Media Academy: https://www.tiktok.com/@otto.media.academy