MD Skin Solutions Announces Expansion of Science Backed Skincare Collection Created by Industry Professional Charlotta Pettersson

A Professional Perspective Shapes a Growing Skincare Brand

MD Skin Solutions announced the continued expansion and availability of its skincare collection, developed by founder Charlotta Pettersson, a CIDESCO-licensed medical skin therapist and aesthetic specialist with more than 26 years of hands-on clinical and professional experience.

The announcement highlights the brand’s ongoing mission to provide accessible skincare products formulated with carefully selected ingredients and a science focused approach. Developed from years of experience working directly with clients, medical professionals, and aesthetic practitioners, the collection was created to support healthy looking skin while remaining suitable for a broad range of skin types and tones.

As co-owner of a successful medical spa and an educator who trains aesthetic and medical professionals, Pettersson identified a growing demand for products that combine effectiveness, affordability, and simplicity without relying on trends or unnecessary complexity.

Experience in Clinical Settings Inspires Product Development

The foundation of MD Skin Solutions originates from real world experience gained through thousands of client interactions and years of collaboration with healthcare and aesthetic professionals.

Throughout her career, Pettersson worked closely with individuals seeking solutions for a variety of cosmetic skincare concerns. These experiences provided valuable insight into how consumers evaluate skincare products and the challenges many face when searching for products that align with their goals and budgets.

Rather than focusing on extensive product lines or complicated regimens, MD Skin Solutions was developed with an emphasis on practical formulations designed to complement daily skincare routines. The collection is also suitable for individuals seeking products that can be incorporated before and after aesthetic procedures such as laser treatments, microneedling, and chemical peels.

“After decades of working directly with clients and professionals, I saw a clear opportunity to create skincare that focuses on quality ingredients, thoughtful formulation, and accessibility,” said Charlotta Pettersson, Founder of MD Skin Solutions. “The goal has always been to make effective skincare available to more people while maintaining a focus on skin comfort and overall appearance.”

Focus on Accessibility and Skin Compatibility

According to the company, one of the defining principles behind MD Skin Solutions is accessibility. The brand aims to make professionally informed skincare available at price points that appeal to a broad consumer audience.

The company notes that many consumers are increasingly seeking products that offer ingredient transparency and practical benefits without premium pricing structures. MD Skin Solutions addresses this demand through formulations designed to support the appearance of healthy, radiant skin while remaining appropriate for sensitive skin.

This approach has helped establish the brand among individuals looking for straightforward skincare solutions that can fit within everyday routines. By emphasizing carefully selected ingredients and consumer accessibility, the company continues to strengthen its position within the evolving skincare market.

Science Backed Formulations Support Everyday Skincare Goals

The continued growth of MD Skin Solutions reflects broader industry interest in evidence informed skincare products developed by experienced professionals.

Each formulation is created with a focus on ingredients chosen for their compatibility with the skin and their ability to help improve the appearance of hydration, texture, and overall radiance. The company prioritizes balanced formulations that support the look of healthy skin without unnecessary additives or excessive complexity.

As consumers become increasingly informed about skincare ingredients and product performance, brands founded by experienced practitioners continue to attract attention for their practical understanding of consumer needs and expectations.

MD Skin Solutions reports that its products are intended to support everyday skincare routines while complementing professional aesthetic care plans recommended by qualified practitioners.

A Commitment to Long Term Skin Wellness

Looking ahead, MD Skin Solutions plans to continue expanding awareness of its skincare philosophy while maintaining its commitment to quality, accessibility, and science based product development.

The company believes that skincare should be approachable and understandable for consumers at every stage of their skincare journey. Through ongoing education, professional insight, and carefully developed formulations, MD Skin Solutions seeks to provide products that support confidence and healthy looking skin over time.

With growing consumer demand for skincare developed by experienced professionals, the company views its foundation in practical clinical experience as a key factor in its continued growth and development.

For additional information about MD Skin Solutions and its skincare collection, visit www.mdskinsolutions.com .

About MD Skin Solutions

MD Skin Solutions is a skincare brand founded by Charlotta Pettersson, a CIDESCO licensed medical skin therapist and aesthetic specialist with more than 26 years of hands-on industry experience. The company develops science backed skincare formulations designed to support the appearance of healthy, radiant skin while remaining accessible and suitable for a variety of skin types, including sensitive skin. Drawing from extensive experience in clinical and aesthetic environments, MD Skin Solutions focuses on thoughtfully formulated products that complement daily skincare routines and cosmetic aesthetic procedures. Learn more at www.mdskinsolutions.com . Social media channels include Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , and Facebook . For inquiries, contact the company through their email info@mdskinsolutions.com .