Scotland’s Food Price Debate Pits Affordability Against Producer Survival

A proposed cap on essential food prices in Scotland has intensified debate over how to make healthy diets affordable without weakening farmers and small producers.

The SNP pledged during the 2026 Holyrood election campaign to introduce maximum prices for a basket of between 20 and 50 products. The list could include bread, milk, eggs, cheese, rice and chicken.

Small Producers Warn Against a Focus on Cheap Food

Jules Bal, co-founder of Glasgow-based Wee Knob of Butter, believes Scottish consumers are becoming more interested in food quality, origin and production methods.

Bal launched the artisanal butter company with Kieran Woods in 2021. Its handmade products are now supplied to Scottish restaurants, sold by mail order and served aboard the Royal Scotsman train.

He argues that quality food should not automatically be treated as a luxury. However, repeated pressure to reduce prices may make it harder for small producers to cover labour, ingredients and other operating costs.

Farmers have raised similar concerns. They face higher production expenses while also being asked to improve animal welfare and reduce their environmental impact.

NFU Scotland has warned that placing further pressure on farmgate prices could cause domestic producers to leave the industry. That could make Scotland more dependent on imports produced under different environmental and welfare standards.

Lower-Income Families Face Greater Pressure

Affordability remains a serious concern for households with limited income. UK government figures show that the average household spent 11.3% of its total expenditure on food and non-alcoholic drinks in the financial year ending 2024.

The lowest-income fifth of households spent 14.3%, compared with 8.6% among the wealthiest fifth. Some families may devote a much greater share of their disposable income to groceries after housing, energy and transport costs are paid.

Nutrition scientist Professor Alex Johnstone of the University of Aberdeen’s Rowett Institute said any cap should cover foods that are nutritious, sustainable and culturally acceptable. She also argued that healthy ready meals should be considered because lower-income households may lack the time or facilities to cook every meal from basic ingredients.

Education and Access May Matter Alongside Prices

Food historian Peter Gilchrist said government intervention should extend beyond supermarket prices. Schools could provide stronger cooking education, while communities could receive more information about seasonal produce and food grown locally.

Scotland’s Good Food Nation Plan aims to give everyone reliable access to safe, nutritious, affordable and enjoyable food. It also recognises the need for a food system that remains sustainable for producers.

The dispute therefore involves more than whether groceries should cost less. Policymakers must balance immediate household affordability with nutrition, domestic production and the long-term resilience of Scotland’s food supply.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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