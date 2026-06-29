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Free Sports Schemes Help UK Families Stay Active as Costs Rise

ByJolyen

Jun 29, 2026

Free Sports Schemes Help UK Families Stay Active as Costs Rise

Families across the UK can access free tennis, cricket, running and disability-inclusive sports programmes as the cost of organised activity becomes a growing concern.

While football is often considered inexpensive to play, families may still face club fees, equipment costs and travel expenses. Other sports can require court bookings, specialist gear or paid instruction, making regular participation harder for households under financial pressure.

Free Tennis Sessions Include Equipment

The Lawn Tennis Association runs free social tennis sessions at park courts across Britain. Sessions generally take place on weekend mornings and are open to adults and children of all abilities.

Rackets, balls and other equipment are provided, so participants do not need to buy anything before attending. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult, and availability varies by location.

The programme gives people an opportunity to try tennis without paying court or coaching fees. Users can search by postcode through the LTA website to find participating parks and reserve a place.

Cricket Clubs Reach Underserved Communities

Chance to Shine runs free street cricket clubs for people aged eight to 24 in underserved areas. The sessions generally operate weekly throughout the year and are often located within walking distance of participants’ homes.

Coaches combine informal cricket activities with support for communication, confidence and other life skills. The charity says all its sessions are free because cost remains a major barrier to youth participation.

People with sight loss can attend free Have a Go Days organised by British Blind Sport. These events offer supported introductions to activities that may include football, tennis, athletics, goalball, climbing and boccia.

Running and Walking Require Little Equipment

Parkrun organises free five-kilometre community events every Saturday morning. Participants can walk, jog, run, volunteer or watch, with no time limit and no requirement to maintain a particular pace.

Junior parkrun offers free two-kilometre Sunday events for children aged four to 14 and their families. Registration is free and can be used at events around the country.

Sport England also funds local organisations through its network of Active Partnerships. These partnerships work with councils, charities and community groups to provide activities suited to local needs.

There is no single UK database listing every free sporting opportunity. Searching local council, leisure centre, charity and Active Partnership websites can reveal free classes, introductory sessions and community programmes available nearby.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com
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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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