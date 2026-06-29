Canada’s Economy Remains Weak as Tariffs, Inflation and Youth Unemployment Add Pressure

Prime Minister Mark Carney has promised to build Canada into the strongest economy in the G7, but weak growth, rising living costs and continued dependence on the United States remain major obstacles.

Canada avoided a technical recession in early 2026, although its economy showed little momentum. Gross domestic product was unchanged in the first quarter after contracting by 0.2% in the final three months of 2025.

Growth Is Expected to Remain Modest

The International Monetary Fund expects Canada’s economy to grow by 1.5% in 2026. The OECD is more cautious, forecasting growth of 1.2% this year before an improvement to 1.7% in 2027.

Household spending increased slightly during the first quarter, but business investment continued to weaken. Investment in residential structures fell by 2%, while overall business capital spending declined for a fifth consecutive quarter.

Carney’s government is seeking to stimulate growth through infrastructure, defence and trade projects. It also wants to double Canadian exports outside the United States within a decade.

Inflation Continues to Pressure Households

Canada’s annual inflation rate rose to 3.2% in May from 2.8% in April. Higher gasoline prices accounted for much of the increase, although inflation excluding petrol also accelerated.

Housing costs remain another source of pressure. Homeowners who entered the market earlier may have accumulated substantial equity, while younger Canadians and renters face high prices and large borrowing requirements.

Canadian households also carry one of the heaviest debt burdens among major economies, largely because of mortgage borrowing. Higher interest payments leave less money available for food, energy and other daily expenses.

Young Workers Face a Difficult Labour Market

The national unemployment rate fell to 6.6% in May as employment increased by 88,000. However, unemployment among people aged 15 to 24 remained much higher at 13.4%.

That rate was above the pre-pandemic youth average of 10.8%, according to Statistics Canada. Younger Canadians are also more likely to face high rents, insecure employment and difficulty entering the housing market.

The government has introduced affordability measures, including a one-time grocery benefit, but major infrastructure and productivity investments may take years to improve household finances.

US Trade Remains Canada’s Main Vulnerability

More than 70% of Canadian merchandise exports go to the United States, leaving industries highly exposed to changes in American trade policy.

Most bilateral trade remains tariff-free under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, but US tariffs continue to affect sectors including steel, aluminium and automotive manufacturing. Businesses connected to those industries have reported weaker sales and delayed investment.

Carney is pursuing closer commercial relationships with Europe, Asia and other markets while accelerating ports, energy projects and trade corridors. Canada has a highly educated workforce, large natural-resource reserves and access to numerous international markets, but converting those strengths into stronger productivity and household income remains the central economic challenge.

Featured image credits: PxHere

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