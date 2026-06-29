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Saventify Brings Wedding Invitations and RSVPs Online in 13 Languages as Couples Plan Across Borders

ByEthan Lin

Jun 29, 2026

Saventify, a digital wedding invitation and RSVP platform, has launched multilingual support across 13 languages, giving couples a single way to invite and manage guests spread across different countries and cultures.

As weddings grow more international, couples increasingly face guest lists split across borders and languages. Paper invitations are slow to update and hard to track, while spreadsheets and group chats scatter responses. Saventify replaces both with digital wedding invitations that open on any phone, alongside a live dashboard where every reply, dietary note, and room request lands in one place.

“A wedding invitation is the first emotional moment of the celebration, not just a piece of information,” said Dan Mindru, founder of Saventify. “When guests come from different countries, that moment should still feel personal in their own language. We built the platform so couples can reach everyone without losing that feeling.”

Guests respond through online RSVP links shared by WhatsApp, SMS, email, or QR code, with no account or download required. Couples can also send interactive Save the Dates ahead of the formal invitation, giving guests early notice while travel plans are still forming.

Saventify says multilingual access reflects a wider shift toward wedding tools built for how couples actually communicate today: mobile-first, flexible, and easy to manage from one screen. The platform continues to expand its template range and guest-management features as it grows across European and international markets.

About Saventify:

Saventify is a mobile-first digital wedding invitation and online RSVP platform helping couples create elegant invitations, send interactive Save the Dates, collect guest responses, and manage wedding details in one simple experience. Built for modern weddings, Saventify combines beautiful templates, intuitive UX, multilingual support, and powerful RSVP tools.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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