Xlinks Proposes 1.5GW AI Data Campus in North Devon

Xlinks has proposed a large AI data centre and battery storage campus near Great Torrington in North Devon, promising hundreds of permanent jobs and an annual economic contribution of up to £3.6 billion.

The project has drawn opposition from residents concerned about its effect on the countryside, wildlife, electricity supply, water use, noise and light pollution. No planning application has yet been submitted.

Campus Would Cover Part of an 850-Acre Site

The proposed Devon Data Campus would be built on land between Great Torrington, Huntshaw and Weare Giffard, near the Alverdiscott electricity substation.

Xlinks says the data centre and landscaping would occupy just over a third of the wider 850-acre site. The battery energy storage system would be located separately to the north-east.

Named Valeon, the data centre would provide up to 1.5GW of computing capacity for AI workloads. Xlinks estimates that construction could create between 2,000 and 3,500 jobs, followed by 650 to 1,200 permanent roles once operational.

The company also projects an annual economic contribution of up to £3.6 billion and as many as 29,000 indirect or induced jobs. These figures remain company estimates and would depend on the project receiving approval and attracting customers.

Residents Raise Environmental Concerns

Hundreds of people attended a public meeting chaired by Torridge and Tavistock MP Sir Geoffrey Cox in Great Torrington. Residents raised concerns about the proposed buildings’ scale, the loss of countryside and wildlife habitats, and possible pressure on local water and power supplies.

Data centres require substantial electricity and generate heat that must be removed through cooling systems. A House of Commons Library briefing estimates that the sector already consumes about 2.5% of UK electricity, with usage expected to rise considerably by 2030.

Xlinks says North Devon’s cooler climate would reduce the energy and water required for cooling compared with warmer locations. The company also plans attenuation ponds, additional woodland and landscape screening to limit environmental effects.

The proposed battery system would store renewable power and return it to the grid when demand rises. Xlinks says fire-safety measures would be developed with the local fire and rescue service.

Separate Planning Applications Expected

Xlinks intends to submit an outline application for the data centre and a full application for the battery site to Torridge District Council by the end of 2026. The two developments could proceed independently.

A public consultation will run from July 14 to August 11, with information events in Weare Giffard, Great Torrington, Huntshaw and Bideford. Feedback will be used to revise the proposals before the applications are filed.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.