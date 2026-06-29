From Products to Solutions: Linuo Pharma Packaging Charts a New Global Path Through AI-Driven Intelligent Manufacturing

Linuo Pharmaceutical Packaging Co., Ltd. (Linuo Pharmaceutical Packaging) was invited to speak at the Third Global Expansion Summit, held at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore from June 28 to 29. Chairman Song Lai delivered a keynote outlining the company’s AI-driven globalization strategy and its transition from product exports to integrated industrial solutions.

Organized by Wu Xiaobo Channel and the Chinese Business Globalization Alliance under the theme “Born Global, Built for Growth,” the summit brought together leading entrepreneurs, business executives and industry experts to explore sustainable strategies for international expansion amid shifting global supply chains and accelerating technological change.

During the opening session, titled“The Global Economy in Transition,” Song elaborated on the key ideas from his keynote ,“From Product Export to Solution Export: Linuo’s Journey Toward a Global Intelligent Manufacturing Model.”explaining how Chinese manufacturers can move beyond exporting products to exporting manufacturing capabilities, technology, and industry standards through AI-powered intelligent manufacturing.

A Strong Foundation of Three Decades

Founded in 1995, Linuo Pharmaceutical Packaging has spent more than three decades specializing in pharmaceutical glass packaging and advanced specialty glass materials. Today, the company owns more than 140 core patents, has participated in developing over 20 international and industry standards, and has earned recognition as a national manufacturing champion in its field. It is also the first company in the industry to achieve CMMM Level 4 certification for intelligent manufacturing. Its subsidiary Linuo Glass holds a leading global position in high-borosilicate heat-resistant glass.

Beyond pharmaceutical packaging, Linuo has expanded into heat-resistant glass, life sciences, AI glass substrates, glass-ceramics, and laser glass, positioning itself as a technology-driven advanced manufacturing enterprise with a growing global footprint.

According to Song, globalization should not be viewed simply as entering overseas markets.

“Globalization is not an option for Chinese manufacturers anymore — it is the inevitable path toward long-term competitiveness,”he said.“To become truly global, companies must integrate into international innovation networks, supply chains, and industrial ecosystems.”

To support this strategy, Linuo has established manufacturing facilities in Brazil and Egypt, a capital and trade platform in Hong Kong, operations in the United States, and a global brand management center in Singapore, forming a collaborative international industrial network.

AI as a Powerful Equalizer

Song believes that the next stage of global competition will be defined by artificial intelligence rather than labor costs. In his view, AI is reshaping manufacturing by dramatically reducing the marginal cost of knowledge and enabling manufacturers worldwide to compete on a more level playing field.

“This is a historic opportunity for Chinese manufacturing to change lanes and overtake traditional industry leaders,”Song noted.

Leveraging its CMMM Level 4 intelligent manufacturing capabilities, Linuo has developed an AI-powered operational architecture built around five core dimensions: intelligent labor replacement, intelligent quality enhancement, intelligent efficiency improvement, intelligent connectivity, and continuous intelligent evolution.

The company’s digital manufacturing ecosystem integrates one unified AI Agent platform, 45 specialized AI agents, and 56 AI application scenarios across production, quality control, logistics, and supply chain management. These technologies have significantly improved production efficiency, enhanced equipment utilization, enabled full-batch quality traceability through AI inspection, and reduced operating costs throughout its global supply chain.

Song emphasized that true intelligent manufacturing is not achieved simply by purchasing software systems.

“AI only becomes transformative when it is built upon decades of industrial knowledge, proprietary manufacturing expertise, and high-quality operational data,” he explained.

He identified three competitive advantages behind Linuo’s transformation: decades of accumulated expertise across pharmaceutical glass, heat-resistant glass, and emerging AI glass substrate technologies; fully integrated manufacturing capability covering every critical process from formulation development to testing and verification; and an AI-driven global industrial operating system that combines MES platforms, digital twins, and enterprise data systems to standardize operations across international facilities.

“Our goal is to enable every overseas factory to operate at the same level as our headquarters,” Song said. “We are transforming more than thirty years of manufacturing experience into intelligent capabilities that can be replicated globally.”

Defining the Future with Standards

Looking ahead, Linuo is accelerating two strategic initiatives. The first is expanding its Ready-to-Use (RTU) pharmaceutical packaging portfolio, providing internationally compliant, high-efficiency packaging solutions for biopharmaceutical companies while building an integrated global supply chain. The company aims to establish itself as one of the world’s leading RTU pharmaceutical packaging brands.

The second is investing aggressively in AI glass substrate technologies, an emerging field expected to play a critical role in next-generation computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure. By mastering core formulations and advanced manufacturing processes, Linuo seeks not only to participate but also to help define future technical standards.

For Song, Linuo’s globalization strategy can be summarized in three stages: exporting products, exporting technology and manufacturing capabilities, and ultimately exporting standards and industrial ecosystems.

“What we are exporting is more than products or technologies,” Song concluded. “We are exporting a complete China Solution — world-class intelligent manufacturing capabilities, advanced management systems, AI-driven industrial operating platforms, and a culture of collaboration that enables global partnerships.”

As traditional advantages such as low-cost labor, information asymmetry, and supply chain efficiency become less decisive, Linuo’s practice reveals a new viable path for Chinese manufacturing globalization: breaking monopolies through technological self-reliance, rebuilding competitiveness with AI-powered intelligent manufacturing, and claiming discourse power through standard-setting.

From product export to standard leadership, Linuo Pharmaceutical Packaging has proven with over three decades of practice that Chinese manufacturing can not only win markets but also earn global respect.