StockTrim Announces Expanded Inventory Forecasting Capabilities to Help SMBs Reduce Inventory Costs and Improve Cash Flow

StockTrim, a New Zealand founded inventory forecasting and demand planning software provider, today announced the continued expansion of its forecasting platform designed to help small and medium sized businesses improve inventory planning, reduce working capital tied up in stock, and strengthen supply chain decision making.

The announcement comes as businesses across manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and eCommerce sectors face increasing pressure to balance inventory availability with cash flow management. StockTrim’s forecasting technology is designed to help organizations better align supply with demand while reducing the operational burden associated with manual inventory planning processes.

According to the company, businesses using StockTrim have reported reductions in stock outs, lower levels of excess inventory, and significant time savings through automated forecasting and purchasing recommendations.

A Solution Built From Real Inventory Planning Challenges

The origins of StockTrim stem from the firsthand experience of its founder, who encountered significant financial strain caused by inventory forecasting inaccuracies and cash flow constraints.

As a growing product business struggled to predict future inventory requirements, the resulting stock imbalances contributed to lost sales opportunities, excess inventory holdings, and mounting operational costs. The experience highlighted a common challenge facing many product based businesses that often rely on spreadsheets and manual forecasting methods.

Recognizing the absence of an affordable and accessible forecasting solution tailored to small and medium sized businesses, the company developed StockTrim to address this gap in the market.

“Many business owners begin with a passion for their products and customers, but inventory planning can quickly become one of the most complex aspects of growth,” said Dom Sutton of StockTrim. “The objective has always been to make advanced forecasting accessible to businesses that may not have dedicated inventory planning teams.”

Addressing Inventory Risk Across Growing Businesses

Inventory related challenges continue to impact organizations across multiple industries. Stock shortages can result in lost revenue, customer dissatisfaction, and disruptions to business operations. Excess inventory can restrict cash flow, consume warehouse capacity, and increase the likelihood of slow moving or obsolete stock.

At the same time, manual inventory planning processes often introduce human error, increase administrative workloads, and create dependence on key personnel responsible for forecasting decisions.

StockTrim’s forecasting platform is designed to help businesses address these risks through automated demand forecasting, inventory optimization, safety stock calculations, and purchasing recommendations based on projected future demand.

The company reports that organizations using the software have achieved reductions of up to 40 percent in overstocking, reductions of up to 50 percent in stock shortages, and time savings of approximately 75 percent when compared with traditional spreadsheet based planning processes.

Forecasting Technology That Works Alongside Existing Systems

Unlike inventory management systems that function as a system of record, StockTrim focuses specifically on forecasting and planning. The platform integrates with a wide range of existing enterprise resource planning systems, inventory management software, eCommerce platforms, manufacturing systems, and point of sale solutions.

This ecosystem agnostic approach allows businesses to retain their existing operational software while adding advanced forecasting capabilities.

The platform also supports API connectivity, enabling organizations to create custom integrations and automate inventory planning workflows.

Industry observers have noted increased consolidation within the inventory planning sector in recent years, with several forecasting providers being acquired and integrated into larger software ecosystems. StockTrim continues to operate independently, providing businesses with forecasting capabilities without requiring a change to their existing technology infrastructure.

Industry Recognition

StockTrim’s continued innovation has recently been recognized with the Best Inventory Optimization Software in Australia of 2026 award from Best of Best Reviews.The recognition highlights the company’s commitment to helping businesses improve cash flow, reduce inventory risk, and make more informed purchasing decisions through advanced inventory forecasting and optimization technology.

The award acknowledges StockTrim’s focus on delivering practical forecasting tools that are both accessible and effective for small and medium-sized businesses. By combining automated demand forecasting, inventory optimization, and seamless integration with existing business systems, the company continues to support organizations seeking greater operational efficiency and long-term growth.

Advanced Features Supporting Manufacturing and Product Businesses

In addition to demand forecasting, StockTrim offers functionality designed for manufacturers and product focused organizations seeking greater visibility into future inventory requirements.

The software provides demand analysis tools, inventory dashboards, production planning capabilities, purchase order recommendations, and forecasting models designed to project inventory requirements further into the future.

These capabilities help businesses forecast production costs, maintain service levels, reduce expedited freight expenses, and improve order fulfillment performance.

The company states that most users can be onboarded in less than 30 minutes without implementation fees, making forecasting technology accessible to businesses that may lack dedicated supply chain specialists.

Supporting the Next Phase of SMB Growth

As global supply chains continue to evolve, businesses are placing greater emphasis on forecasting accuracy and inventory efficiency. StockTrim announced that it remains focused on supporting small and medium sized businesses through continued product development and innovation.

The company also confirmed plans to introduce a lower cost pricing option for eCommerce businesses in early 2026, expanding access to forecasting technology for a broader range of growing organizations.

Businesses interested in learning more about the platform can request a demonstration through the company’s website

About StockTrim

StockTrim is a New Zealand based inventory forecasting and demand planning software company serving businesses worldwide. The platform helps retail, wholesale, manufacturing, and eCommerce organizations forecast inventory demand, optimize stock levels, improve cash flow, and streamline purchasing decisions. StockTrim integrates with existing inventory management, ERP, manufacturing, and eCommerce systems while providing advanced forecasting capabilities through an intuitive and accessible platform. For more information, visit www.stocktrim.com , email dom.sutton@stocktrim.com , or connect with the company on LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and X.