South Korea Announces $576 Billion Chip and AI Investment Drive

South Korea has announced more than $576 billion in planned semiconductor and artificial intelligence investments as it seeks to increase production capacity and spread advanced industries beyond the Seoul metropolitan area.

President Lee Jae-myung presented the plans alongside executives from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the world’s two largest memory-chip manufacturers. The initiative covers semiconductor manufacturing, AI data centres and robotics under the government’s Three Mega Projects programme.

New Chip Hub Planned for Southwestern South Korea

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix will each build two large semiconductor fabrication facilities in the country’s southwest.

The companies and their suppliers are expected to invest about 800 trillion won, or approximately $518 billion, in the new production ecosystem. Additional government and industry programmes bring the wider investment package to more than $576 billion.

The project will establish semiconductor operations around Gwangju and South Jeolla, regions that have attracted less advanced manufacturing investment than Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province.

South Korea also plans to expand chip-packaging capacity and accelerate existing manufacturing projects. The government wants domestic DRAM production to double within five years while increasing output of high-bandwidth memory used in AI accelerators.

AI Data Centres and Robotics Form Two Other Pillars

The second part of the initiative will establish large AI data centre hubs outside the capital region. These facilities are expected to provide the computing capacity required by domestic AI developers, businesses and public services.

The physical AI programme will support robotics and systems that apply artificial intelligence to machines operating in factories, logistics facilities and other real-world environments.

Lee described semiconductors, physical AI and data centres as the three main components needed for South Korea to remain competitive. He said the country must secure critical AI infrastructure faster than international rivals.

Investment Aims to Reduce Seoul’s Economic Dominance

A large share of South Korea’s technology industry is concentrated around Seoul, contributing to population decline and weaker investment in other areas.

The government is using the Three Mega Projects to create skilled employment and industrial infrastructure in regional cities. Lee said reducing geographic inequality was necessary for sustainable national growth rather than only a matter of fairness.

South Korea faces growing competition as China, Taiwan, Japan and the United States support new semiconductor plants. However, Samsung and SK Hynix remain major suppliers of memory chips to AI hardware companies, including Nvidia.

The scale of the programme also introduces financial risk if AI demand weakens or new factories create excess capacity. Semiconductor stocks fell following the announcement as investors continued questioning whether heavy global AI spending will deliver sufficient returns.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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