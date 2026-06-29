Folks Keeps Canadian Employee Data Hosted, Owned, and Compliant in Canada

Where does your Canadian team’s employee data actually live, and who can reach it? For a growing number of HR leaders at companies that operate on both sides of the border, that question has stopped being academic. Many U.S. and international employers bolt their Canadian staff onto HR systems that were never built for Canada: tools that store data abroad, miss provincial payroll rules, and treat Canadian compliance as an afterthought.

Key points

Folks hosts all client data on servers located in Canada.

The company is Canadian-owned and operated, backed by Desjardins Capital and BDC Capital since 2024.

Folks holds SOC 2 Type 2 certification, validated by an independent audit.

The platform aligns with Quebec’s Law 25 and Canada’s PIPEDA.

Native Canadian payroll: CRA remittances, T4s and RL-1s, ROEs, and province-by-province deductions, with no third-party payroll provider required.

More than 1,200 Canadian organizations manage 125,000+ employee records on Folks.

The platform and support are fully bilingual (English and French).

Why Canadian data residency has become a buying criterion

Over the past few years, several once-Canadian HR platforms have moved under foreign ownership, sometimes thousands of miles from the businesses they serve. For company leaders, that wave of consolidation has turned a simple preference into a real governance question: who owns the tool that holds all of my HR information, and under whose rules can it be accessed? For employers with Canadian staff, the answer increasingly needs to be straightforward. The data lives in Canada, and a Canadian company stands behind it.

The four pillars of data residency at Folks

“A company shouldn’t have to choose between good HR software and control over its data,” says Jimmy Plante, President and CEO of Folks. “Our clients trust us with employee records, social insurance numbers, payroll details. It’s the most sensitive information a company has. Keeping it in Canada, under a Canadian company, isn’t a marketing line. It’s the baseline we owe them.”

Coverage across the full HR lifecycle

At Folks, the commitment to keep data in Canada doesn’t stop at employee files. It applies to each of the platform’s three products.

Core HR: the core HR (HRIS) software centralizes employee records, time off, onboarding, performance, and documents, all kept in Canada.

centralizes employee records, time off, onboarding, performance, and documents, all kept in Canada. Recruiting: the applicant tracking system (ATS) keeps candidate resumes, letters, and contact details in Canada. That same information often routes through foreign tools elsewhere on the market.

keeps candidate resumes, letters, and contact details in Canada. That same information often routes through foreign tools elsewhere on the market. Payroll: native Canadian payroll handles CRA remittances, T4s and RL-1s, ROEs, and province-specific deductions, without a third-party provider and without data leaving the country.

Who it’s for

The assurance that information stays in Canada resonates most with:

U.S. and international employers with Canadian employees, subsidiaries, or branch operations.

Canadian small and mid-sized businesses (roughly 20 to 500 employees).

Teams in data-sensitive sectors, such as manufacturing, construction, nonprofits, and professional services, that track work incidents, certifications, and project hours.

In many of these settings, Canadian data residency isn’t a nice-to-have. It’s often an internal or contractual requirement set by clients, partners, or procurement teams.

“We want to be the Canadian benchmark for HR software, and that runs through trust,” adds Jimmy Plante. “Data residency isn’t a passing trend. It’s a promise we intend to keep, whatever the size of the company we serve.”

About Folks

Founded in 2009 and based in Quebec City, Folks is a Canadian company that builds HR software designed for small and mid-sized businesses across Canada. It brings core HR, recruiting, and Canadian payroll into a single system, in both English and French, with data hosted in Canada. “Made in Quebec, for Canadian SMBs.” Learn more at Folks (folksrh.com/en).

Data residency in practice

All Folks client data is stored on servers located in Canada, and the company itself is Canadian-owned and operated, backed by Desjardins Capital and BDC Capital since 2024. The platform handles native Canadian payroll and compliance from end to end, including CRA remittances, T4s and RL-1s, ROEs, and province-specific deductions, aligned with Quebec’s Law 25 and Canada’s PIPEDA and validated by independent SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

Because it is purpose-built for Canadian operations, Folks is also a fit for U.S. and international employers that manage Canadian employees, subsidiaries, or branch teams without sending data abroad. The software, documentation, and support are fully bilingual in English and French, and support is handled by real people.