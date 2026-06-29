America’s Story Takes Flight: Open Sky Productions Announces America 250 Drone Experience

Two hundred and fifty years ago, a group of determined people gathered in Philadelphia and declared that a free people could govern themselves. This year, as America marks its 250th anniversary, Open Sky Productions is helping communities tell that story in a way no generation before could: written across the night sky in light.

The company today announced its America 250 drone experience, a patriotic aerial production that traces the nation’s 250-year journey through large-scale visual storytelling. Recently brought to life in the skies near Salt Lake City, Utah, the show used a fleet of 1,500 LED-equipped drones to turn the darkness above a community into a living canvas where the symbols of American history rise, move, and unite thousands of upturned faces in a single shared moment.

Storytelling in the Sky

For as long as Americans have celebrated their independence, they have gathered to look upward together. The America 250 experience honors that tradition while expanding what the sky can say. The American Flag unfurls overhead. The Statue of Liberty rises with her torch held high. A bald eagle spreads its wings. The silhouette of George Washington and the spirit of the Founding Fathers take shape, reminding viewers of the courage it took to begin. Each image flows into the next, building a narrative arc that connects the audience to where the country has been and the values it still holds.

This is what sets visual storytelling apart. Fireworks light the sky with color and sound, but they were never meant to render a flag, an eagle, or a face. Through careful drone light show design and programmed flight paths, America 250 turns iconic imagery into a continuous, emotional journey above the crowd.

“America’s story belongs to all of us, and we wanted to tell it in a way everyone could feel,” said Erik Merkow, Creative Director at Open Sky Productions. “When the flag forms overhead and the whole crowd goes quiet, then erupts, you understand this is bigger than a show. America’s journey is the hero here. We are simply proud to help tell it.”

The 250th anniversary is a once-in-a-lifetime milestone. No one living today saw the centennial, and no one will see the next quarter-millennium mark. That weight inspired the production, designed so towns and cities of every size can mark the occasion with something both modern and rooted in tradition.

“This anniversary deserves a story worth remembering,” said Nate Mortensen, CEO of Open Sky.

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