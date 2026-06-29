OSIM Australia Redefines Premium Home Wellness with New Product Launch in Australia

OSIM, a pioneer in intelligent wellness technology, is announcing the latest expansion in its furniture collection. The new product launch in Australia will enable its decades of Asia-Pacific wellness innovation to be directly integrated into Australian homes with the advent of AI-powered human-like recovery systems, engineered for local living conditions.

OSIM is the only Australian massage chair brand currently endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association (ACA). The new collection bridges the gap between modern home aesthetics and state-of-the-art health technology, with flagship models designed to specifically target physical stressors like long commutes and sedentary days at work. Products in the range offer a combination of professional massage pressure, variation, rhythm, and multi-directional movement for the ultimate relaxation experience.

“Australian consumers want proactive, data-driven wellness solutions, and that is what OSIM is here to provide,” said the company CEO, Mindy Wang. “This launch delivers our most advanced V-Hand Pro and 4-Hand massage technologies for buyers wanting the ultimate experience. What is so impressive about this new technology is that it feels like a natural hand gripping sensation, moving away from the generic feel of most generic, non-human devices.”

The new launch’s flagship product is the uDream.ai Wellbeing Massage Chair. This features various AI-powered recovery systems for an immersive experience, including biometric body detection and stress analysis technology, allowing users to fully assess their posture and tension levels before, during, and after use. The chair offers a combination of rhythmic air compression, synchronised massage, and soothing heat, leveraging evidence-based practises from across the scientific literature.

To celebrate the end of the financial year this June, OSIM Australia is offering limited-time promotions across the new range plus bonus gifts featuring uCozy 3D tech. Customers can expect to enjoy dedicated local support, full manufacturer protection, and even various trade-in paths depending on any furniture or units that they currently own.

OSIM has showrooms in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth. Interested parties can also schedule a personalised consultation directly with the company’s experienced consultants.

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