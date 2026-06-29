County health officials identify access, fitness and chronic disease prevention as priorities as demand grows for physician-led wellness, weight and aesthetic services.

CHESTER, NJ — Morris County’s latest community health planning process is putting new attention on prevention, access to care and year-round wellness. The Mount Olive Health Department said the 2025 Morris County Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan were launched with the Morris Regional Public Health Partnership and The College of New Jersey to identify countywide health trends and guide local planning, including chronic disease prevention, food security and mental health access.

The county plan selected four priority areas: access to care, mental health, general wellness and food insecurity. It also states that cardiovascular disease and cancer remain leading causes of death in Morris County and notes that healthy lifestyles, screening and expanded year-round opportunities for physical activity are part of the local prevention picture.

For residents seeking help with energy, weight, hormones, skin concerns or non-surgical aesthetic care, the local issue is not only availability, but also medical oversight. Good Vibe Medical, located at 92 W. Main Street in Chester, describes itself as a physician-led practice offering non-surgical aesthetic, wellness and medical treatments, including IV nutrient therapy, IM injections, medical weight-loss programs, hormone-related consultations, laser services, microneedling, dermal fillers and wrinkle relaxers.

Jennifer Volpe, DO, is listed by the practice as co-founder and medical director. Her biography states that she is board certified in Emergency Medicine and certified by the American Academy of Facial Esthetics. Jennifer Volpe, DO bio Patch reported that Good Vibe Medical began with mobile appointments in 2021 before announcing its Chester center on West Main Street. A 2026 Medical Spa Locator listing reports the practice at 5.0 from 739 Google reviews.

“The county’s wellness priorities are a reminder that patients should not treat elective wellness or aesthetic care as casual retail purchases,” said Jennifer Volpe, DO, co-founder and medical director of Good Vibe Medical. “People should understand who is evaluating them, what credentials that provider holds, what the treatment is intended to do, and when a concern belongs with a primary-care doctor, specialist or emergency department.”

Reader Checklist

Ask who will perform the treatment and what license or certification they hold.

Review medications, allergies, medical history and recent procedures before any injection, IV therapy, laser or weight-loss visit.

Request a written plan that explains expected benefits, risks, aftercare and follow-up.

Do not use elective wellness care as a substitute for urgent or primary medical care.

Bring county wellness goals home: movement, nutrition, sleep and preventive checkups remain baseline health tools.

CTA: Learn more at goodvibemedical.com or call (973) 620-2069.

About Good Vibe Medical

Good Vibe Medical is a physician-led medical wellness and aesthetics practice at 92 W. Main Street in Chester, New Jersey. The practice offers non-surgical aesthetic treatments, wellness services, IV nutrient therapy, IM injections, medical weight-loss support, hormone-related consultations, skin services, and concierge medicine. Its website lists Jennifer Volpe, DO, as co-founder and medical director, with Brenda Volpe, RN, BSN, CEN, as co-founder and president.

Media Contact

Jennifer Volpe, DO



Co-Founder, Medical Director

Phone: (973) 620-2069



Email: info@goodvibemedical.com



Website: goodvibemedical.com

92 W Main St

Chester

New Jersey

United States

+19738881011

https://www.goodvibemedical.com/