🎙️ Listen to the Podcast Episode

PergoMaxx points to storm repairs and a warmer-than-average summer forecast as reminders to review shade, drainage and installation before upgrading terraces.

ZAGREB, CROATIA — The City of Zagreb has begun moving from storm cleanup to household repair support after the late-March windstorm that damaged property across the capital. On June 13, city officials published the first list of approved applicants for storm-damage aid: 434 approved requests, €305,256.25 in assessed damage and €213,679.59 approved for payment, including claims involving 243 vehicles, 163 family homes and 28 apartments. The city said the aid covers damage from the March 26–28, 2026, storm.

The event was notable for its wind intensity. The Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service, DHMZ, reported an unofficial gust of 120.6 km/h at Zagreb-Sokolovac on March 27, with 96.1 km/h recorded at Zagreb-Maksimir and 101.9 km/h at Zagreb-Lisičine. DHMZ’s later analysis described the Zagreb event as statistically rare, with values above 115 km/h expected less often than once in 100 years at the Zagreb-Maksimir reference location.

As repairs continue, the same households are entering a summer that DHMZ forecasts will be warmer than the 1991–2020 climatological average, with below-average seasonal rainfall expected across much of Croatia at moderate confidence. DHMZ also noted that heat waves cannot be predicted on a seasonal scale, but that their occurrence during the season is likely enough to require close monitoring of short-term forecasts.

That combination — storm damage followed by a hot, dry summer — is bringing new attention to how terraces, gardens and hospitality outdoor areas are covered. PergoMaxx, based in Zagreb, supplies bioclimatic pergolas with rotating lamellae, including manual Motion and motorized Motion X models, along with ZIP side systems and LED options. The company lists Croatian-language support, video instructions, delivery across Croatia except islands, and optional professional installation throughout the country.

“The lesson from the March storm is not that every terrace should be enclosed, but that outdoor structures should be selected with the local site in mind,” said Zoran Krizmanić, PergoMaxx spokesperson. “Before adding shade or rain protection, homeowners should look at anchoring, exposure, drainage, materials and maintenance — not just appearance.”

PergoMaxx says its product information lists EN AW-6063 aluminium, Qualicoat protection, CE and ISO 9001 credentials, a 10-year warranty on the aluminium structure and lamellae, and tested resistance specifications for wind and drainage. The company cautions that any installation should still be reviewed for the specific site, especially after Zagreb’s recent wind event.

Tips/checklist for readers

Check whether the structure is fixed, freestanding or attached to the building before planning work.

Ask for written wind-load, snow-load and drainage specifications.

Review local construction rules; Croatia’s e-government portal says some simple works, including pergolas and terraces up to 20 m², may not require a building permit, but owners should still confirm local requirements.

Confirm how water is drained away from walls, doors and paved areas.

After severe weather, inspect fasteners, joints, gutters and moving parts before regular use.

CTA line — Visit pergomaxx.eu or call 01/48 44 881.

About PergoMaxx

PergoMaxx is a Zagreb-based provider of bioclimatic pergolas for terraces, gardens, pools and hospitality spaces. The company offers manual and motorized pergola systems with rotating lamellae, optional ZIP side protection and LED lighting, and support for customers across Croatia. PergoMaxx’s website lists Made in Europe, Qualicoat, CE and ISO 9001 credentials, along with a Zagreb showroom at Aleja javora 3 and a Nova Gradiška showroom operated with Cortina Design.

Media Contact

Zoran Krizmanić

Spokesperson, PergoMaxx

Phone: 01/48 44 881

Email: info@pergomaxx.eu

Website: pergomaxx.eu

Aleja javora 3

Zagreb

Croatia

+38514844881

https://pergomaxx.eu/