Tapbit Integrates Mercuryo to Strengthen Fiat Payment Infrastructure for Global Users

Tapbit has announced the integration of Mercuryo, a global payment infrastructure provider, to improve fiat payment access and support a smoother user experience for digital asset transactions.

The integration reflects Tapbit’s continued focus on payment infrastructure, user accessibility, and platform reliability. As more users enter the digital asset market through fiat channels, exchanges are placing greater emphasis on secure and efficient payment solutions.

The Evolution of Exchange Competition

The cryptocurrency exchange industry has evolved through several stages.

In the early years, exchanges mainly competed on asset availability. Users wanted access to a wider range of tokens and markets.

As the market developed, liquidity and trading experience became more important. Deep order books, efficient execution, derivatives products, and trading tools became key parts of exchange competition.

With the growth of regulation, security and compliance also became central to platform development. Exchanges invested in risk management, user protection, and compliance systems to support long-term operations.

Today, user accessibility has become another important area of competition. Fiat onboarding, payment methods, deposit experience, and regional payment coverage now play a larger role in how users choose and use crypto exchanges.

Why Payment Infrastructure Matters More Than Ever

For many users, the first interaction with an exchange is not trading. It is making a deposit, completing verification, or buying digital assets with fiat currency.

If this process is slow or difficult, users may not complete their first transaction. Payment friction can come from limited payment options, slow processing, regional restrictions, complex verification steps, or security concerns.

Because of this, payment infrastructure has become closely connected to user acquisition and retention. A reliable fiat payment experience can help users access digital assets more easily and can support stronger trust in the platform.

The Rise of Fiat On-Ramp Ecosystems

To improve fiat access, many exchanges are working with specialized payment infrastructure providers.

These providers support services such as fiat on-ramp, fiat off-ramp, credit and debit card processing, banking integration, compliance support, and risk management.

Rather than building all payment capabilities internally, exchanges can work with infrastructure partners that focus on fiat-to-crypto connectivity. This allows platforms to improve payment coverage, support more regions, and provide users with familiar payment methods.

The development of fiat on-ramp ecosystems shows that payment infrastructure has become an important part of exchange operations.

The Role of Mercuryo in the Industry

Mercuryo provides payment infrastructure that connects traditional finance with digital assets.

Its services support crypto purchases, fiat deposits, global payment networks, Visa and Mastercard transactions, and compliance-oriented processing.

By offering familiar payment channels, providers like Mercuryo help reduce the gap between fiat currency and digital assets. This can make the entry process easier for users who are new to crypto and expect a payment experience similar to traditional financial services.

For exchanges, payment providers can also help improve onboarding efficiency, expand access to different markets, and reduce operational complexity.

Why Tapbit Invests in Strong Payment Infrastructure

Tapbit’s platform development is not limited to trading products. The company continues to improve areas such as accessibility, payment flexibility, security, and user experience.

By integrating Mercuryo, Tapbit aims to support a more efficient fiat entry point for users. The integration is designed to help simplify onboarding, improve payment flexibility, reduce transaction friction, and support broader global accessibility.

This approach is part of Tapbit’s long-term platform strategy. As crypto exchange competition becomes more mature, reliable fiat infrastructure is becoming an important factor in serving both new and experienced users.

CEO Perspective

“The future of exchange competition will not be defined solely by trading products. Accessibility, trust, compliance, and user experience are becoming equally important. Strong payment infrastructure helps create a smoother journey for users and supports broader adoption of digital assets.”

— Milton Cogo, CEO of Tapbit

Conclusion

The next stage of cryptocurrency adoption depends on reducing the barriers between traditional finance and digital assets.

Reliable fiat infrastructure is no longer only a supporting function. It has become a strategic part of exchange development. By investing in trusted payment ecosystems and working with established providers such as Mercuryo, Tapbit aims to support a more accessible and reliable digital asset experience for global users.

Tapbit is a cryptocurrency trading platform focused on providing secure, accessible, and efficient digital asset services. The platform continues to develop its trading products, payment infrastructure, and user experience to support global access to digital assets.

About Tapbit

Established in 2021, Tapbit is a global digital asset trading platform serving users across more than 190 regions. Offering cryptocurrency derivatives, spot, and copy trading services, Tapbit combines high-performance infrastructure with structured risk management to support efficient trade execution. The platform is committed to fostering a secure, transparent, and user-centric trading ecosystem that aligns with the ongoing maturation of the global digital asset industry.

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Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.