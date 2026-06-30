California Law Bans Louder Ads on Streaming Services Starting July 1

Streaming advertisements in California can no longer be louder than the programmes they accompany under a new law taking effect on July 1.

The measure extends commercial-volume protections that already apply to broadcast and cable television to online video platforms. It covers services that deliver advertising-supported video content to consumers through the internet.

Streaming Services Must Match Programme Volume

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 576 into law in October 2025. It prohibits streaming services from transmitting advertisements at a volume louder than the primary video content surrounding them.

The law follows the principles of the federal Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation Act, known as the CALM Act. Congress passed that legislation in 2010, but its requirements applied to television broadcasters and cable operators rather than streaming platforms.

The California measure does not ban advertisements from using dramatic music or sound effects. Instead, services must control their overall loudness so that viewers are not met with a sudden increase when a programme cuts to an advertisement.

State Senator Thomas Umberg, who introduced the bill, said it was inspired by parents whose sleeping children had been awakened by loud streaming commercials. Newsom said viewers should be able to watch programmes without repeatedly adjusting their volume.

Compliance Could Extend Beyond California

Major platforms have not publicly explained whether they will introduce California-specific audio controls or change their advertising standards across the United States.

A wider rollout may be technically simpler than identifying the location of each viewer and serving a separate audio mix. However, streaming services use many combinations of devices, operating systems and advertising technologies, which could complicate consistent enforcement.

Industry groups including the Motion Picture Association and Streaming Innovation Alliance opposed the legislation during the approval process. They argued that platforms already had incentives to address complaints and that playback differences across televisions, tablets and smartphones could affect perceived loudness.

The final law limits enforcement to public authorities rather than allowing individual consumers to file private lawsuits. California’s attorney general and local prosecutors can pursue violations.

Illinois Plans Similar Restrictions

California may not remain the only state regulating streaming-ad volume. An Illinois bill establishes similar requirements beginning January 1, 2027.

The state-level measures could increase pressure for a national standard covering online services. Until Congress updates federal law, streaming platforms may face different commercial-audio requirements depending on where their viewers live.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.