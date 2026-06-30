Crown Yourself and Communication Queens Announce Leadership Development Initiative Focused on Helping Founders Break Through Growth Bottlenecks

From Business Growth to Leadership Expansion

Crown Yourself and Communication Queens today announced an expanded leadership development initiative designed to help entrepreneurs, founders, executives, and business owners address one of the most common barriers to sustainable growth: founder dependency.

The initiative builds upon the leadership development, visibility strategy, coaching, consulting, and thought leadership programs developed by entrepreneur, podcaster, author, and business strategist Kimberly Spencer. The announcement reflects growing interest among business leaders seeking practical approaches to scaling organizations while reducing reliance on the founder for daily decision making.

According to Spencer, many businesses reach a stage where revenue, team growth, and market opportunities continue to expand, but the leadership structure supporting that growth does not evolve at the same pace.

“Most leaders don’t need another strategy. They need the energy and capacity to execute the one they already know,” said Spencer.

Examining the Hidden Ceiling to Business Growth

The expanded initiative focuses on what Spencer describes as the hidden leadership ceiling, a challenge that often emerges when business growth becomes increasingly dependent on the founder’s direct involvement.

Many founders begin their entrepreneurial journey by personally overseeing sales, operations, hiring, client relationships, and strategic planning. While those habits often contribute to early success, they can become obstacles as organizations grow.

Through Crown Yourself, Spencer works with leaders on leadership psychology, decision making, personal development, and executive capacity. Through Communication Queens™, leaders receive support in strengthening visibility, communication, messaging, and thought leadership platforms.

The combined approach is intended to help leaders develop both the internal and external capabilities required for long term growth.

“The founder is often the most expensive bottleneck in the company,” Spencer said.

The Shift From Operator to Visionary Leader

A central theme of the initiative is helping business leaders transition from operating every aspect of the business to leading through vision, systems, people, and infrastructure.

According to Spencer, growth often requires leaders to evolve beyond the identity that originally created success.

As organizations scale, responsibilities such as team development, delegation, strategic partnerships, brand positioning, and long term planning become increasingly important. Leaders who remain heavily involved in operational decisions may find it more difficult to create sustainable expansion.

“You can’t build a $10-million company with a $1-million mindset. Just like you can’t build a $1-million company with a $50K leadership identity,” Spencer said.

The initiative explores how leadership evolution affects organizational performance, employee ownership, decision making processes, and overall business scalability.

Visibility and Thought Leadership as Growth Assets

In addition to leadership development, the announcement highlights the role of visibility and thought leadership in creating new opportunities for business growth.

Spencer’s work has emphasized the importance of helping founders communicate their expertise, develop industry authority, and expand their professional reach through speaking engagements, media appearances, podcasting, and strategic content development.

Her experience includes hosting the Crown Yourself® Podcast and the Communication Queen Podcast, both of which contribute to ongoing conversations about leadership, entrepreneurship, communication, and personal growth.

“The brand is the Queen–magnetic, alluring, attracting people into your world.. Your business is the King–providing structure, systems, and protection so they feel safe to stay there. You need both to reign together,” Spencer said, “Visibility creates opportunity. Systems create sustainability.”

The initiative encourages leaders to view visibility not as a personal branding exercise alone, but as a business asset that can support organizational growth, partnerships, recruitment, and market positioning.

A Leadership Philosophy Centered on Sustainable Success

Spencer’s professional background spans entrepreneurship, executive leadership, coaching, media, publishing, and education.

Prior to founding Crown Yourself and Communication Queens, she served as president of a national e-commerce company and completed a successful business exit at age 28. Since then, she has built multiple businesses, authored the award winning and bestselling book Make Every Podcast Want You, and developed programs focused on leadership transformation and visibility strategy.

Her work has received recognition through numerous awards, including the 2025 BIBA Award for Best How To Book and the 2026 Women Podcaster Award for Best Coaching Podcast.

The leadership philosophy behind the initiative emphasizes the connection between mindset, systems, visibility, and organizational growth.

“The goal isn’t to be indispensable. The goal is to build a business, team, and brand that can thrive because of your leadership, not because of your constant involvement,” Spencer said.

The initiative also reflects Spencer’s belief that entrepreneurship and leadership can coexist with family life, personal fulfillment, and long term sustainability.

As more leaders navigate rapid technological, economic, and organizational change, the programs aim to provide frameworks that support adaptability, resilience, and strategic growth.

“When leaders stop managing every outcome, they create space to become known for what only they can do that actually creates quantum leaps in results: vision, innovation, influence, and leadership,” Spencer said.

Supporting the Next Generation of Visionary Leadership

The expanded initiative arrives at a time when many organizations are reevaluating leadership models, succession planning, founder dependency, and sustainable growth strategies.

Spencer believes future business success in a world of AI will increasingly depend on leaders who can combine strategic execution with adaptability, visibility, and human centered leadership.

“The level of thinking that created your current success is not necessarily the level of thinking that will create your next breakthrough,” Spencer said.

Through Crown Yourself® and Communication Queens™, the initiative seeks to provide leaders with practical tools, strategic frameworks, and leadership development resources designed to support long term growth, influence, and organizational sustainability.

Award Recognizes Leadership, Mindset, and Innovation

Kimberly Spencer, founder of Crown Yourself® and Communication Queens™, was recently named Best Business Mindset Coach of 2026 by Evergreen Awards, recognizing her contributions to leadership development, mindset transformation, and founder growth.

About Crown Yourself® and Communication Queens™

Crown Yourself® and Communication Queens are leadership development, coaching, consulting, and visibility strategy organizations founded by Kimberly Spencer. Through executive coaching, leadership development programs, thought leadership training, podcasting, speaking engagements, and consulting services, the organizations support entrepreneurs, founders, executives, and industry leaders seeking sustainable business growth, increased visibility, and leadership evolution. Kimberly Spencer is an international TEDx speaker, entrepreneur, podcaster, and author whose work focuses on helping leaders build the mindset, systems, and influence required to scale their impact.

Additional information is available through the Crown Yourself® Podcast , YouTube , LinkedIn , Instagram , X , Facebook , and customer reviews . For inquiries, contact info@crownyourself.com .