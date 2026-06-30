Dr. Devin Stone Launches HGH for Children Clinic to Help Kids With Growth Disorders Reach Their Full Potential

Dr. Devin Stone, a practitioner with more than a decade of experience in pediatric growth evaluation and hormone-based growth support, has announced the launch of HGH for Children, a specialized clinic dedicated to helping children with growth-related disorders achieve healthy and normal development.

The new clinic focuses on identifying and addressing medical conditions that may interfere with normal childhood growth, including constitutional growth delay, delayed bone age, growth hormone deficiency, pituitary disorders, low IGF-1 levels, idiopathic short stature, and children born small for gestational age (SGA).



According to Dr. Stone, many children who struggle with growth are often told to simply “wait and see,” despite showing signs of underlying hormonal or developmental issues that may benefit from early evaluation and intervention.

“Growth is one of the most important indicators of a child’s overall health and development,” said Dr. Stone. “When growth patterns fall significantly behind expectations, it’s critical to determine whether there is an underlying cause and whether treatment can help restore normal growth velocity.”

The HGH for Children clinic provides comprehensive growth assessments, including growth chart analysis, hormone testing, IGF-1 evaluation, bone age assessment, and individualized treatment planning. For children diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency or other qualifying conditions, treatment options may include recombinant human growth hormone (HGH) therapy and, when appropriate, sermorelin therapy designed to support natural growth hormone production.

Over the past decade, Dr. Stone has worked with hundreds of children experiencing growth challenges. Through evidence-based evaluation and personalized treatment strategies, many patients have achieved significant improvements in growth velocity and progressed toward their genetically predicted adult height.

The clinic’s approach emphasizes accurate diagnosis and careful monitoring rather than pursuing excessive or unrealistic height outcomes.

“We’re not trying to create extraordinary height,” Dr. Stone explained. “Our goal is to help children grow and develop normally, improve their quality of life, and reach the height potential that their bodies were intended to achieve.”

Early identification remains a key component of successful treatment. Growth specialists note that therapies are often most effective before growth plates begin to close during puberty, making timely evaluation especially important for children who are consistently falling behind growth expectations.

Parents may consider a growth evaluation if a child experiences slowed growth velocity, drops significantly on growth charts, appears younger than peers physically, or demonstrates delayed developmental milestones associated with growth.

As awareness of pediatric growth disorders continues to increase, the HGH for Children clinic aims to provide families with access to specialized evaluations, education, and medically supervised treatment options tailored to each child’s unique needs.

Families interested in learning more about growth disorders and available treatment options can visit the clinic’s website to explore resources on HGH therapy to grow taller , growth hormone deficiency, delayed bone age, and other pediatric growth concerns.

About HGH for Children

HGH for Children is a specialized pediatric growth clinic founded by Dr. Devin Stone. The clinic focuses on the evaluation and treatment of growth hormone deficiency, constitutional growth delay, delayed bone age, idiopathic short stature, low IGF-1 levels, pituitary disorders, and other conditions that may affect normal childhood growth and development.