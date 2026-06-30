Leif Johnson Ford of Buda Expands Access to New Ford Hybrid and Electric Vehicles for Central Texas Drivers

Leif Johnson Ford of Buda continues to expand access to new Ford hybrid and electric vehicles in Buda , and surrounding Central Texas communities. The dealership’s inventory includes Ford hybrid SUVs, electric SUVs, electric trucks, hybrid pickups, and commercial electric vehicles, giving customers the opportunity to compare multiple electrified models in one location.

Ford’s electrified lineup supports a variety of driving needs. Daily commuters compare the Ford Escape Hybrid and Ford Maverick Hybrid for fuel efficiency and everyday versatility. Families explore the Ford Mustang Mach-E for all-electric driving, passenger space, and advanced technology. Truck buyers evaluate the Ford F-150 Lightning for towing capability, cargo capacity, and zero tailpipe emissions. Businesses and fleet operators review the Ford E-Transit Cargo Van as an electric commercial vehicle designed for deliveries, service routes, and mobile operations. Vehicle availability varies by inventory.

Leif Johnson Ford of Buda maintains an online inventory that displays current hybrid and electric vehicle availability, specifications, pricing, photos, and financing resources. Customers browse available models, compare powertrains, estimate monthly payments, submit finance applications, and request trade-in valuations before visiting the dealership. Online inventory updates allow shoppers to monitor newly available hybrid and electric Ford vehicles as inventory changes.

The dealership also supports customers transitioning to electrified transportation through financing assistance, trade-in opportunities, and guidance on selecting a vehicle that aligns with commuting habits, family transportation, business requirements, and long-term ownership goals. In addition to hybrid and electric models, Leif Johnson Ford of Buda offers new Ford trucks, SUVs, commercial vehicles, certified service, Genuine Ford Parts, and solutions for retail and commercial customers.

Drivers interested in exploring new Ford hybrid and electric vehicles can browse the current inventory online or contact Leif Johnson Ford of Buda for information about model availability, financing options, commercial electric vehicles, and test-drive opportunities.

About Leif Johnson Ford of Buda

Leif Johnson Ford of Buda is a family-owned Ford dealership serving Central Texas for more than 65 years. The dealership offers new Ford vehicles, hybrid and electric models, commercial vehicles, financing, certified Ford service, and Genuine Ford Parts from its showroom in Buda, Texas.

﻿﻿﻿﻿