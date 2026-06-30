BEE&YOU Highlights FDA-Registered Propolis Nasal Spray Following Increased Focus on Product Quality

Recent developments in the U.S. nasal care market have highlighted an important issue: not all propolis-based nasal spray products are created equal. Following a voluntary recall involving a propolis-based nasal spray due to potential microbial contamination concerns, consumers are paying closer attention to ingredient quality and product safety. Because nasal sprays are applied directly to the sensitive nasal mucosa, the source, purity, and traceability of ingredients matter more than many people realize—especially when it comes to propolis.

As demand for natural health products continues to grow, manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on transparency, quality assurance, and scientifically supported production standards. Industry experts note that consumers should evaluate not only the ingredients listed on a product label but also how those ingredients are sourced, processed, tested, and manufactured.

Why Propolis Quality Matters

Not all propolis is the same. Its composition varies depending on geographic origin, local flora, climate, and production methods. Anatolian Propolis stands out due to Anatolia’s extraordinary plant biodiversity, which contributes to its naturally rich profile of flavonoids, phenolic compounds, and other bioactive compounds.

For this reason, manufacturers must go beyond simply adding propolis to a formula. Authentic sourcing, standardized extraction methods, rigorous laboratory testing, ingredient traceability, and strict quality controls are essential to help ensure a safe, consistent, and high-quality product.

The BEE&YOU Difference

Responding to the growing demand for transparency, BEE&YOU continues to emphasize its quality-first approach to developing bee-derived wellness products.

“Our philosophy has always been that quality begins long before the product reaches consumers,” said Aslı Elif Tanuğur Samancı, Founder and CEO of BEE&YOU. “Every step—from sustainable beekeeping and raw material selection to our patented extraction technology and rigorous quality testing—is designed to help ensure purity, consistency, traceability, and confidence in every product we manufacture.”

The company’s Propolis Nasal Spray is formulated with Patented Anatolian Propolis Extract (A.P.E.®), sourced through BEE&YOU’s sustainable Contracted Beekeeping Model, providing complete traceability from hive to finished product while supporting responsible beekeeping practices.

According to the company, its product is recognized as the first FDA-registered OTC Propolis Nasal Spray in the United States. Formulated with Oxymetazoline HCl 0.05% and Patented Anatolian Propolis Extract (A.P.E.®), it is designed to help cleanse, clear, and moisturize the nasal passages while providing temporary relief from nasal congestion and sinus pressure.

The product is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under National Drug Code (NDC) No. 82123-020, the official product identification number assigned to OTC drug products in the U.S. market.

Every batch of Anatolian Propolis undergoes extensive quality testing and is processed using BEE&YOU’s patented extraction technology and advanced research and development expertise to help ensure purity, consistency, and quality before reaching consumers.

Trust Starts with Transparency

As consumer awareness continues to evolve, healthcare professionals increasingly recommend evaluating factors such as ingredient traceability, manufacturing standards, quality testing, and regulatory compliance when selecting products containing natural ingredients.

When choosing a propolis nasal spray, consumers should look beyond the label and consider where the propolis comes from, how it is tested, and who is behind the product.

BEE&YOU says it combines patented Anatolian Propolis, scientific expertise, sustainable sourcing, and FDA-registered OTC quality standards to deliver a propolis nasal spray consumers can trust.

Because when it comes to nasal care, the quality of the propolis matters just as much as the formula itself.

About BEE&YOU

BEE&YOU is a science-backed bee products company founded by food engineer and bee expert Aslı Elif Tanuğur Samancı. The company develops innovative wellness products formulated with Patented Anatolian Propolis Extract (A.P.E.®), sustainably sourced through its Contracted Beekeeping Model, which provides complete traceability from hive to finished product. Supported by patented extraction technology, scientific research, and rigorous quality control, BEE&YOU offers a portfolio of propolis, royal jelly, honey, bee pollen, skincare, and wellness products distributed internationally. Learn more at https://beeandyou.com/ .