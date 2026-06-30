YF Life Takes Center Stage at the 3rd Global Expansion Summit, Redefining Wealth Certainty in a Shifting World

Against the backdrop of an accelerating global realignment, the 3rd Global Expansion Summit, hosted by Wu Xiaobo Channel, convened in Singapore on June 29, 2026. Bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and wealth management professionals from across Greater China and Southeast Asia, the summit focused on the theme Born to Be Global, Go Global for Growth, examining how Chinese enterprises and high-net-worth(HNW) families can navigate the complexities of a multipolar world.

YF Life Insurance International Ltd(YF Life) participated as a key partner, with Executive Director and CEO Stephen Zhang delivering a keynote address on the main stage and co-hosting an afternoon parallel forum dedicated to global wealth strategies.

The Quiet Power of Certainty

Stephen opened his address with an anecdote from a Chinese film — a remittance letter sent from Thailand to a family in mainland China, marked with the words “Hong Kong dollar”. At a time when Southeast Asian currencies were volatile and foreign exchange controls were strict, the Hong Kong dollar served as the de facto common currency of the overseas Chinese remittance network, not by sentiment, but because it represented a dependable structural framework.

“Seeking certainty,” Stephen told the audience, “is ultimately about choosing a reliable structure framework.” That structure, he argued, rests on four pillars: strategic geographic positioning and political stability, advanced financial regulation, strong economic growth with talent concentration, and an efficient, internationally recognized legal system.

The concept of certainty ran as a thread through the entire address. Stephen cited the thinking of Barton Biggs, the legendary Morgan Stanley research chief, who observed that wealth-destroying events of historic magnitude occur once or twice each century — and that no country, however prosperous, is immune. In Biggs’ framing, binding one’s wealth and fate to a single system carries extremely high risk.”In the short to medium term, growth can be pursued aggressively,” he provided a highly valuable professional perspective for the entrepreneurs and HNW families in attendance. “But over the long term, diversification is not a choice — it is a necessity.”

Go Global: National Strategy, Family Wealth Must Catch Up

Stephen grounded his argument in data released earlier this year by China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange. China’s net overseas assets reached USD 4.07 trillion by the end of 2025, a figure that has climbed steadily over the past decade. Yet China’s ratio of overseas assets to GDP stands at roughly 60% — a fraction of Germany’s 307%, Japan’s 263%, and the United States’ 122%.

The implication is clear. Global expansion has become a national-level strategic priority for China, but the wealth allocation of Chinese families has yet to catch pace. According to a 2025 white paper co-published by YF Life and Hurun Report, 45% of high-net-worth respondents had already allocated assets overseas in the past three years — and 86% were considering increasing that proportion.

Stephen framed this as both a structural gap and a generational opportunity. His prescription for families: root themselves in China’s vast domestic economy, while building an offshore layer of assets anchored in credible tax and legal jurisdictions. And go further than asset diversification — embrace what he called “multi-shoring,” a holistic approach that encompasses identity and education planning, multi-jurisdiction financial accounts, offshore family trusts, specialized insurance structures, and emerging digital asset allocation.

YF Life: Providing Professional Support for Certain Growth

Stephen then used the practices of YF Life as an example to explain the role of professional institutions in global wealth allocation. YF Life has built a unique “INVESURANCE” philosophy and a “1+N” framework. In this framework, “1” represents the underlying global fixed-income assets foundation managed by Barings, while “N” connects to global alternative funds and top-of-the-class fund managers to achieve robust growth across asset classes, regions, and cycles. Supported by the strategic backing of MassMutual, which has over 170 years of history, and Yunfeng Financial, YF Life has established a distinctive position in Hong Kong’s competitive insurance landscape.

He also presented three real-life family cases—the “W Beverage Family,” the “Z Winery Family,” and the “Z Family from Hong Kong and Macau” to illustrate the indispensable role of Hong Kong savings and life insurance in family wealth distribution, intergenerational inheritance, and cross-border planning. These roles range from isolating family wealth from business risks and providing clear cash flow arrangements for different heirs, to building a “second lifeline” for families that remain independent of business operating cycles.

A Parallel Forum Extends the Conversation

The summit’s afternoon featured a parallel forum co-hosted by YF Life under the theme New Growth of Global Wealth: From Risk Mitigation to Long-Termism. Three keynote speakers examined the landscape from different vantage points: independent economist Xu Zhantao addressed structural opportunities in major asset classes; Professor Liu Hong of Nanyang Technological University explored the centennial legacy of overseas Chinese family businesses; and YF Life Chief Investment Officer Dennis Luk outlined cross-cycle wealth allocation strategy. A roundtable moderated by Momo Lin, founder of a technology and humanities think tank, brought the speakers together with the audience for an open dialogue on wealth preservation and intergenerational succession.

The forum concluded on a resonant note: in a world transitioning toward multipolarity, wealth strategies designed for a bygone era are no longer sufficient. Certainty must be engineered, not assumed.

“The world is shifting,” Stephen said in his closing remarks. “So must the way we think about protecting and growing what we have built.”