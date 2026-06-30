Flipper Devices Launches Busy Bar to Block Distractions and Display Work Status

Flipper Devices, the company behind the Flipper Zero electronic multitool, is moving into workplace productivity with a new device designed to block distracting apps, run focus timers and show when its user should not be interrupted.

Called the Busy Bar, the desktop gadget will go on sale and begin shipping on July 14 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and European Union.

LED Display Shows When Users Are Unavailable

The Busy Bar resembles a compact digital clock with physical buttons, a mode selector and a scroll wheel. Its front contains a 72-by-16-pixel LED matrix capable of displaying custom messages, timers, animations and widgets in 16 million colours.

A light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness. A smaller monochrome screen on the back mirrors status information, allowing users to view the timer, battery level and connectivity details while the main display faces colleagues or family members.

Users can start a standard countdown or a Pomodoro-style schedule of timed work sessions and breaks. The screen can display messages such as “Busy” or “On Call” alongside the remaining time.

The 3,250mAh battery provides up to eight hours of active use or two weeks in standby. Flipper says the device can fully recharge in one hour with a 15-watt power adapter.

Apps Can Block Notifications and Detect Calls

Flipper is releasing Busy apps for iOS, Android and macOS, while Windows and Linux support are planned. The mobile software can restrict selected apps during focus sessions and silence notifications across connected devices.

On macOS, microphone activity can automatically trigger an “On Call” status when the user joins a meeting, records audio or begins streaming. The Busy Bar can also connect through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy and USB.

The product is Matter certified, allowing it to trigger smart-home automations across compatible Apple Home, Google Home and other ecosystems. Starting a focus session could turn on a lamp, pause music or activate another connected device.

Open Tools Allow Custom Widgets

Flipper has made the Busy Bar customisable through open firmware, an HTTP API, MQTT support and developer libraries for Python and TypeScript. Users can create their own widgets, connect external services or control the display through a local network, USB or cloud service.

Waitlist members can purchase the device for $179. The first 3,000 units sold during the public launch will cost $199, after which the standard price will increase to $249.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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