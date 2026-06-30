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Safety Training Seminars Reaches 100 Locations with New CPR and First Aid Certification School in San Francisco

ByEthan Lin

Jun 30, 2026

Safety Training Seminars, a trusted American Heart Association (AHA) Training Center serving California since 1989, is proud to announce the opening of its 100th training center at 1160 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA 94111. This milestone reflects the company’s continued commitment to making high-quality CPR and First-aid classes accessible throughout California while providing convenient certification courses for healthcare professionals, students, businesses, and the public.

The new San Francisco location offers American Heart Association BLS (Basic Life Support), ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support), PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support), CPR, and First Aid certification courses. Classes are available daily, including weekends, allowing busy professionals and students to complete their certification or renewal on a schedule that fits their needs.

Since opening its doors in 1989, Safety Training Seminars has helped train thousands of healthcare providers and community members across California. The company has built its reputation by offering affordable prices, experienced instructors, convenient locations, and outstanding customer service while following the latest American Heart Association training guidelines.

The San Francisco CPR training center serves students from the Financial District, North Beach, Chinatown, Nob Hill, South of Market (SoMa), Fisherman’s Wharf, the Embarcadero, and surrounding Bay Area communities. The center provides certification courses for registered nurses, physicians, dentists, dental assistants, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, nursing and medical students, teachers, childcare providers, workplace safety teams, fitness professionals, and anyone interested in learning lifesaving skills.

“Opening our 100th American Heart Association Training Center is an incredible milestone that reflects our team’s dedication to making lifesaving education available throughout California,” said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. “We’re especially excited to continue expanding in San Francisco, where healthcare professionals, students, businesses, and families can take advantage of our low prices, flexible scheduling, and daily classes. Every student we train strengthens the community’s ability to respond confidently during emergencies.”

For more details on the new training center and available classes, visit the website here: http://sanfranciscocprclasses.com/.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars makes lifesaving education more accessible and affordable for everyone. It provides a plethora of certified training courses for both medical professionals and members of the public, offering 100 training centers in California. Same-day AHA certification cards are available, and the courses meet all American Heart Association requirements for BLS, ACLS, and PALS.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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