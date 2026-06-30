Entries Open for 2027 Northern Digital Awards as Programme Expands to Scotland

Entries are now open for the 2027 Northern Digital Awards , with organisers announcing that agencies, brands and digital teams across Scotland will be eligible to enter for the first time.

The expansion marks the largest geographical development in the awards programme’s history and introduces two new categories, Scottish Campaign of the Year and Scottish Agency of the Year. The awards now recognise digital excellence across Northern England and Scotland.

Organised by Don’t Panic Projects , the Northern Digital Awards celebrate achievement across more than 50 categories spanning digital campaigns, innovation, workplace culture and specialist disciplines including search marketing, paid media, social media, artificial intelligence, data and integrated marketing.

The awards are open to agencies, brands, in-house teams and freelancers, regardless of organisation size. The 2027 winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Manchester on 28 January 2027. The Super Earlybird entry deadline is now nine weeks away, with the final entry deadline on 8 October 2026.

The Northern Digital Awards are independently accredited by the Awards Trust Mark, recognising transparency and integrity in awards programmes. Entries are assessed independently by experienced industry professionals before winners are determined through a structured judging process.

Nicky Wake, founder of Don’t Panic Projects, said: “The expansion into Scotland reflects the strength, diversity and continued growth of the digital industry across the North. By welcoming Scottish agencies, brands and in-house teams into the programme, we’re recognising the outstanding work taking place across a broader region while continuing our commitment to an independent and transparent judging process.”

The awards have become an established annual event for the Northern digital sector, bringing together agencies, brands and digital professionals from across the region. Supported by event partner Manchester Digital, the ceremony provides an opportunity to recognise outstanding work and celebrate achievement across a wide range of industries, including retail, finance, travel, hospitality, fashion, healthcare, automotive, education, property, construction, the public sector and the third sector.

Categories also recognise excellence in specialist disciplines including SEO, PPC, paid media, social media, video, AI, data and integrated campaigns.

Previous winners say recognition from the Northern Digital Awards has helped raise their industry profile while highlighting the strength of digital talent across the North.

Amanda Walls, Director at Cedarwood Digital, a previous winner, said: “The awards ceremony reminds us how strong digital performance is across the North of the UK. It’s an opportunity for agencies and businesses to come together, recognise excellent work from the previous year and celebrate the achievements of the region’s digital community.”

The Northern Digital Awards are organised by Don’t Panic Projects, which delivers more than 24 industry awards programmes across the UK and internationally.

Further information, award categories and entry details, including a 10% discount by using the code Fleet10, are available on the website.

To get started download your Northern Digital Entry Form today.